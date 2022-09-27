The beer is brewing.
The bratwursts and the barbecue are getting prepped.
The musicians are tuning up.
All the traditional components of what makes Waverly’s Oktoberfest such a joyful celebration are going to be in place at Kohlmann Park on Oct 7 and Oct. 8.
And here is one of the highlights that is new and exciting: For the first time in the event’s six-year history, guests will be able to sample beers made in Waverly’s first and only Bremer Brewing Company. Additionally, in collaboration with Get Roasted Coffee, the two Waverly businesses on West Bremer Avenue are planning to serve a shrimp boil on the patio during the Oktoberfest weekend, according to a social media posting.
Adding a Waverly-brewed beers to the list of Iowa and German beers that are common at the festival is special in itself.
It echoes the theme of the fest summed up in its motto: German Heritage. Iowa Brews. Family Fun.
Just as important, having a locally owned brewery featured at a locally-held Oktoberfest is a testament to the town’s entrepreneurial spirit, says Josh Schneiderman, one of the organizers of the event.
Schneiderman presented the plans for the upcoming event to the Waverly City Council during their Sept. 19 meeting, making the point that this is the Midwest’s “most family friendly” fest.
A brief overview of the schedule supports that statement eloquently.
The gates will open at 4 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7 with a performance by the Eisenachers and the UNI International Dance Team.
The official ceremonies will follow, which includes the tapping of the keg by the Mayor of Eisenach, Katja Wolf, at 6 p.m. on Friday.
Fittingly, Barefoot Becky and the Ivanhoe Dutchmen, the band that has become a staple at Waverly fest, will take the stage next.
A keg toss competition, fireworks over the river, sponsored by Nestle and Last Call, a local group, will lead up to the highlight of the entertainment that evening–the classic rock local group Not Quite Brothers.
Two bands are making their debut at the festival.
Not Quite Brothers, a classic rock area band, features twin brothers Sam and Ike Johnson (lead vocals and lead guitar, respectively), Cooper Corcoran on rhythm guitar, Ben Schmelzer on drums and Blake Marsh on bass guitar.
Their performance at 9:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 7, will be their Waverly debut.
Southland, featuring the Vettes, dad Brett and sons Clayton and Ryan, and Trent Poppe, dad of American Idol and Clarksville native Maddie Poppe, will be playing at 8 p.m. Saturday at the stage by the river, aka Cedar River Stage.
On Saturday, gates will open at 11 a.m.
It will be a great time to bring the kids along as the Family Fun Zone will be open, and so will the little train that kids can ride.
During the day, as various performers play under the tent, a cornhole tourney, a hammerschlagen contest, hatchet hurling, keg tossing and stein hoisting competition will test the mind and muscle power of those ready to vie for the championships in each category.
At 3 p.m. on Saturday, local home brewers, collectively known as CRAZE, (Cedar River Association of Zymurgy Enthusiasts) will showcase their brews.
A number of German and Iowa beers will be on tap as well.
What organizers need help with, Schneiderman told the council, is volunteers.
“Our success depends on a few things,” he told Waverly Newspapers afterwards. “Support us, invite someone to Waverly to join you.
“We also depend on volunteers, there is so much to do from getting people through the gates to selling tokens to serving drinks and then tearing down and cleaning up.
“We also depend on sponsors and sustaining members and donations.
“This year – after five years of building up- we are in the best financial position heading into the festival, and that in itself is a testament to our community’s commitment to supporting local events. We are grateful.
“We also depend on good weather and I am asking for that, too.”