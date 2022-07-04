The 35th annual Heritage Days festival takes place from July 15-17, and will be located at the fairgrounds in Waverly. The theme of Heritage Days this year is “The Beat Goes On.”
The Heritage Days board of directors makes the theme decision based on ideas from the public, the board itself, and they will also take past ideas and use those to their advantage. The public has been able to vote for a theme in the past, but that was not the case this year.
Planning Board
The board of directors, which includes Co-Chair Jess Hamilton, is made up of members of the community that volunteer their time and service to the Heritage Days committee. The board meets once a month excluding July and December, and they are open for community members to attend as well.
Festival Food
The Heritage Days festival is also well-known for the “fair food” that they have at the fairground during the weekend. Last year, food included a Brazilian BBQ truck, walking tacos, mini donuts, and lemonade shakers. There is something to eat for every age, some traditional fair food as well as other food that is for those who enjoy trying new things. To purchase alcoholic beverages, you must have your driver’s ID present as well as purchase a wristband that allows you to have alcohol in your possession. There are no personal coolers allowed on the grounds, and no outside alcohol is allowed to be brought in.
Festival Bands
There are multiple bands that are performing for the Heritage Days festival, and these bands are chosen by the public and the board as well.
The board will take suggestions from the public, research the band, and then book them if possible. Factors that impact which bands the board chooses are the cash amount that the board will have to pay performers, as well as the overall popularity of the band. The band should be relatively known but not necessarily famous. The ultimate decisions are made by the board, they always have the final say in the planning of events.
New at Heritage Days
The Heritage Days weekend features something a bit new on that Saturday, with the Meskwaki Brown Otter Singers Performance taking place at 6pm by the Droste Building. The Meskwaki tribe puts on a stunning performance for the audience that includes their tribal clothing as well as beautiful headdresses that are worn by some tribe members. This is a first time performance for the tribe at the Heritage Days festival, and it is a diverse performance that will leave the audience in awe.
2022 Hall of Fame
Every Heritage Days celebration has had local businesses become part of their “Hall of Fame.” This is for businesses that have contributed to the growth of Waverly, as well as providing for the community. This year, the Hall of Fame inductees consist of Waverly Municipal Airport, the Rotary Club, and Walmart. The ceremony will be held on Friday evening, which is one of the beginning events of Heritage Days.
Parade
The Heritage Days board also chooses a Grand Marshal to lead the parade that takes place at 10 a.m. on Saturday, and the parade lineup starts at 8:30 a.m.
The parade starts at the sales barn, and continues all the way until the fairgrounds. Anyone can join the parade, but they must follow the instructions of parade organizers. There are rules that apply to those who are participating, including child supervision rules as well as strict no-water rules. If you are interested in participating in the parade and would like more information about the rules provided, they are located on the Heritage Days website under “Events”, in the “Parade” column.
Festival sponsors
To hold the Heritage Days festival, the board has many local and non-local sponsors that allow this event to be held annually. The board sends out donation letters to local businesses all around town, and collects those donations to hold an entertaining weekend for the community. There are volunteers who will go business to business to raise money for Heritage Days as well. Everything that is done for the Heritage Days is volunteer work, meaning that members of the community come together to prepare this event and plan out the days accordingly. The board also does some fundraising, with them hosting a golf tournament as well as selling T-shirts on their website. The T-shirts are available to purchase if you contact waverlyheritagedays@gmail.com. They are selling for $10 a piece for a S-XL, or $12 a piece for 2XL-3XL.
The Heritage Days full schedule, from Friday to Sunday:
Friday, July 15th
4 p.m.- Midnight Food Vendors Open
4-8 p.m.- Craft Vendors Open
4-6 p.m. Schmidt Brothers (Main Stage)
4-7:30 p.m. Show & Shine Car Show (East Parking Lot)
4-8 p.m. Inflatables (On the Grounds)
5-7 p.m. Art & Wine (Droste Building)
5 p.m. Bremer County Pork Producers 100 burger giveaway (In front of Snack Shack)
6 p.m. Revibe 5k/2k Fun Run & Walk (Wartburg Maxx Cross Country Course)
6-8:30 p.m. Stackhouse (Main Stage)
6:30 p.m. Tim the Music Man (4 H Building)
7 p.m. Hall of Fame (4H Building)
8:30 p.m.-Midnight Boogie & the YoYoz (Main Stage)
Saturday, July 16th
8:30-10:00 a.m. Parade Line-Up (Sale Barn), Sponsored by First Bank
10:00 a.m. Waverly Heritage Days Parade (Lineup begins at 8:30 AM)
Noon-7 p.m. Craft Vendors Open
Noon-Midnight Food Vendors Open
12:30-2 p.m. Floyd Junker & the Beaver Creek Band (Under Event Tent)
Noon-8 p.m. Inflatables (On the Grounds)
Noon-8 p.m. Pedal Carts $5/ride
12-3 p.m. Darrel the Balloon Man (On the Grounds)
1 p.m. Bags Tournament (South of the, 40×80, event tent) Registration @ noon
1-3:30 p.m. Superheroes (On the Grounds)
1-1:45 p.m. VIP Princess Party (Droste Building)
1:30-2:30 p.m. University of Iowa Aircare (2nd Diamond outfield)
2-2:45 p.m. VIP Princess Party (Droste Building)
2:30-4:30 p.m. Richie Lee & the Fabulous 50’s (Main Stage)
3-4 p.m. General Public Princess Party (Droste Building)
4-6 p.m. Bingo (4H Building)
5-8 p.m. Kris Karr Band (Main Stage)
5 p.m. Bremer County Pork Producers 100 burger giveaway (In front of Snack Shack)
6 p.m. Meskwaki Brown Otter Singers Performance (Near Droste Building)
9 p.m.- Midnight Vic Ferrari (Main Stage)
10 p.m. Fireworks (On the Tractor Pull Track)
Sunday, July 17th
7 a.m.-Noon Lions Club Fly-in Pancake Breakfast (Waverly Municipal Airport)
7 p.m. UNI New Horizons Band (Kohlmann Park)
8 p.m. Inflatables (On the Grounds)
Times and activities are subject to change. All activities are weather permitting.
(Schedule thanks to the Heritage Days website)