As the art walk in Waverly was about to kick off this Saturday, the sky scowled, then sputtered, then sobbed.
Then, as 10 a.m. approached, someone above hit the pause button and the downpour stopped.
It was not the first time the art walk had weathered rain and wind, and even snow, as it happened in 2013, when it had to be moved from its regular location in Kohlmann Park to the high school.
But this year’s weather grace seemed to be especially fitting as the festival turned 18, meaning that a whole generation has grown expecting it to be there, as part of the town’s cultural scene, on the first Saturday in May in the park by the Cedar River.
Put otherwise, for the whole of Kate Shepard’s life, the art walk has gathered artists and artisans from near and far, reaching the record of 43 planned exhibitors this spring.
Now 17, Kate was among the vendors at the art walk, her second time in this venue. Her business, Every Season Handmade, which features colorful fabric bowls and other decorative items, is mostly online, but in-person events like this one, help keep her connected to the local scene.
The walk spans generations in terms of artists and fans, demonstrating that there is no boundary for artistic enterprise.
Unlike Kate, Shell Rock’s Ted Scheidel, a retired CUNA Mutual technician, was on his first art walk as an entrepreneur. He had always known he had an artistic side to him, but never had an opportunity to explore it.
Ted got his wish in an unusual way when his mother, Alice, had to be moved to an assisted living facility in February of 2022, and he was presented with a dilemma: what to do with her wedding china.
Ted knew he didn’t have the heart to part with it, but neither did he have the space to store it or a reason to use it.
Then his sister, Cindy Luhring from Tripoli, suggested a solution: turn the china into garden art as a memento of the past and share it with siblings and kids.
That’s how Garden Glass Studio, a business focused on glass yard and garden decorations made of repurposed dishes and bottles, was born. Ted and his wife Mary now run it out of their home and on Saturday, they debuted their work at the Waverly Art Walk.
Ted’s story of taking on an artistic hobby in retirement is rather common among the exhibitors at the art walk, but every single one is unique in its circumstances and inspirational origins.
“There is something for everyone,” said Special Events & Tourism Director of Waverly Chamber of Commerce Tiffany Schrage.
During the art walk, the Chamber of Commerce, which hosted the event, recognized the three best booths. Janna Voss from Austin, Iowa, won first place with her Pottery Plus booth. Steven Berg, of Waterloo, took second place with his Wooden Wildfowl exhibit and Kay Marquard, of Hudson, took third place with her Acrylic Painting and Prints display.
“I am so excited,” said Voss. “I have done a few shows but never got the best show before.”
Another exhibitor, Eddie Hesalroad, of Greene, who practices his passion of making glass ornaments and stained glass creations, including church windows showcased his work alongside his daughter, Kristen. He owns The Olde Glass Factory, at 11558 Hickory Ave., in Greene.
Margaret Porter from Minnesota returned to Waverly Art Walk for the first time since its first edition to present her glasswork.
“It is just a really nice area and the people are great,” she said.
Cheryl DeBower, one of the 10 new vendors, said the Art Walk is more about the people than the sales. It was also about the display of creativity. There was food, music and an instrument petting zoo, not to mention the painted piano in the shelter in the Kid Zone.
There, a budding artist, Nora Mae Loftus, 4, of Shell Rock, took on the task of adding her colors to the palette of shades on the outside of the piano others had placed there before her.
The girl’s presence and studiousness in applying the purple paint was a sure sign that the longevity of the art walk is ensured for generations to come.
“This is just a wonderful event to kick off the summer season,” Schrage said. “This is an event to cultivate arts and bring the community together.”
Schrage estimated around 3,500 people visited this year’s event.
“It was our first one, but it was the best one so far,” Ted, the glass artist, chimed in.