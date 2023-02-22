The replacement of the Bremer Avenue Bridge in Waverly, which is also part of Highway 3, has been moved to the fall of 2024.
The reason why the start of construction was pushed back a year is because the results from the soil borings indicate that there is a shallow layer of rock and a “very soft layer of rock,” according to Pete Hjelmstad, field services coordinator for District 2 of the Iowa DOT.
Additional testing is needed, Hjelmstad said, and, pending the results, subsequent changes need to be made in the engineering and design plans.
“Those borings didn’t give us the support we needed for the drilled shafts that will support the piers,” he told Waverly Newspapers.
The city has been notified of the deadline change.
Bid letting is planned to start in May of 2024, and the construction company will use the fall and winter months, when water is low, in order to work on the substructure, Hjelmstad said.
The entire structure will be removed, including the piers.
The DOT has budgeted $5.8 million for the project, according to the five-year Transportation Improvement Program posted on the DOT’s website. The city will bear some of the costs of the aesthetics of the new bridge, including poles and lighting, among other details.
PLANS FOR THE NEW BRIDGE:
Once completed, the new bridge will be 352 feet long and 54 feet wide.
The new bridge will be 18 feet shorter because the new abutments will be built inside the old abutments, Hjelmstad added.
It will feature a 10-foot walk on the north side and an 8-foot walk on the south side. There will be a concrete barrier and railings which will separate the traffic and pedestrians.
The outside pedestrian railings will be side-mounted and are planned to be 48 inches tall.
Between the sidewalk and travel portion of the bridge, there will be a 26-inch concrete barrier with a 16-inch railing on top.
Four trapezoid-shaped overlooks, placed above each end of the two supporting piers, are expected to add character to the bridge and an opportunity for the public to enjoy the river view.
“We need time to design the drilled shafts needed for the safest, most cost-effective and best product that we can provide for the traveling public,” Hjelmstad said.