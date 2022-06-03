He was a kind-hearted guy.
Community minded and genuine, he helped when needed with grace and commitment.
This is how Cory Douglas Petersen will be remembered by his co-workers at the Waverly’s Leisure Services Department and by community members whose paths intersected with his.
He passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, May 31, at his home. He was 32.
In his short life, he left a big impact and a legacy of kindness and generosity of spirit.
Born on Dec. 17,1989, in Fort Madison, he was the son of Doug and Kay Petersen, the brother of Grant Petersen, and the human companion of a dog, Roxanne.
He came to Waverly as an intern in the department in 2014 and was hired full time in 2015.
“He did such a good job, we couldn’t let him go,” said Garret Riordan, city’s Leisure Services director.
Among his pride-and-joy projects was caring for the Veterans' Tribute at the corner of Bremer Avenue and Fourth Street. He loved hanging baskets at Kohlmann Park and maintaining them.
Paul Cheville, the Public Grounds Superintendent, said Cory loved working on cars.
"He was fond of his car, a Ford Fiesta, which he had done many upgrades to and is fast and his 1989 Mitsubishi Starion that he kept in immaculate condition," Cheville said.
Cory’s sudden departure came as a shock to his colleagues and to the people in town where he helped so selflessly.
He was treasured by those around him.
“Cory was an amazing person who always had a smile on his face,” Riordan said. “Workwise, there was nothing he enjoyed more than completing a project and watching the citizens of Waverly enjoy the things that he had been working on."
Tiffany Schrage, the Tourism & Special Events Director at the Waverly Chamber of Commerce, worked with Cory on multiple beautification initiatives.
“I was lucky enough to work with Cory on many projects throughout the years,” she said. “His work ethic was through the roof and he had a heart of gold. He always went above and beyond in everything he did and it showed. The dedication he had to his work, and his infectious smile, will be greatly missed in our community.”
By all accounts, Cory enjoyed the outdoors, nature, animals and biking. He loved walking his dog, Roxanne, every day down the trail and through the park.
He was proverbially attentive to the needs of others.
In good weather, this writer would bump into him at parks or on Bremer Avenue, and he would always have a nice word and a smile to boot.
It was fitting that the last time I saw him was on May 17, shortly after 10 a.m. when he was helping two members of the design committee plant petunias, purple fountain grass and creeping Jenny plants in the flowerpots that decorate Waverly’s main street.
The picture of him putting the empty containers into the city truck with the utmost humility now takes on a different meaning than it did on the morning it was taken.
The city plans to hold a celebration of life service in the fall in his memory, Riordan said.
The visitation will take place from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Monday, June 6, at King-Lynk Funeral Home & Crematory, followed by a memorial service.
The Rev. Dean Graber will be officiating, according to the obituary. A memorial has been established for P.A.W. Animal Shelter. https://www.legacy.com/us/obituaries/mississippivalleypublishing/name/cory-petersen-obituary?pid=202108440"
Cheville said Cory was a model worker and a considerate friend.
"He was great at making jokes to keep the day light-hearted but was serious when he needed to be," Cheville said. "He worked hard and helped with anything the community needed."
Riordan, the Leisure Services director, agreed.
"Cory will be missed by us all, not just as a coworker, but as a friend.” Riordan said.