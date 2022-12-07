Pharmacy Exteriors with models II

Davis Rieckenberg, a student in the University of Iowa’s College of Pharmacy from Waverly, IA, was one of 46 future pharmacists who recently completed the Healthcare Business Leadership (HBL) program.

The leadership program teaches students how to understand and make effective business decisions regarding teamwork, finance, conflict management, entrepreneurship, and how to leverage healthcare data to improve outcomes and decision-making.