Davis Rieckenberg, a student in the University of Iowa’s College of Pharmacy from Waverly, IA, was one of 46 future pharmacists who recently completed the Healthcare Business Leadership (HBL) program.
The leadership program teaches students how to understand and make effective business decisions regarding teamwork, finance, conflict management, entrepreneurship, and how to leverage healthcare data to improve outcomes and decision-making.
“The Healthcare Leadership Business Program allows students to understand the non-clinical side of pharmacy, by teaching students how to operate and manage a successful pharmacy that both grows the profession and improves patient care,” said Sydney Ross, Class of 2024 and the chief executive officer of the program.
The program requires students to attend six Saturday modules over a 12-month period. Module topics for 2022 included Effective Negotiations, Finance for Clinicians, Decision Making, High Performance Leadership, Entrepreneurship, and Strategic Hiring. Upon completion of the program, students receive three semester hours of academic credit.
Graduating its seventh class this fall, the HBL program continues to evolve and expand. A collaboration between the Colleges of Pharmacy and Dentistry was created for 2023, allowing dentistry students to apply for the program. In addition, completion of the program — as well as other pharmacy elective courses — can count towards the College of Pharmacy’s new Leadership Certificate, which is offered in collaboration with Iowa’s Tippie College of Business.
About the University of Iowa
As a top global university, Iowa is the ideal destination for learning, discovery, and innovation. We bring art and science together to create a truly unique interdisciplinary education. With over 200 areas of study to choose from, students are encouraged to mix and match majors, minors, and certificates to earn a degree that reflects their unique interests.
From inside our world-class medical center to the most prestigious creative writing program in the U.S., students have access to quality academic support and are equipped with the tools they need to stand out in a competitive workforce. Our 15:1 student-to-faculty ratio allows students to work directly with experts in their field while earning valuable, practical skills.
Our campus seamlessly blends into the heart of downtown Iowa City, making it easy to access academic resources and belong to a larger, welcoming community. With over 500 student organizations, clubs, and communities on campus, and countless in-town events scheduled throughout the year, Iowa makes it easy to build a network of friendships and connections that last a lifetime.