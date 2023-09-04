An experienced local professional is going to join the Waterloo Community School District leadership team.
Emily Neuendorf Frederick, of Waverly, has been hired as the director of school and community relations in the district.
For the past nine years, the Tripoli native has worked as the foundation and community relations director at the Waverly Health Center (WHC).
Frederick said she is excited about the next step in her career. She is pursuing a Master of Science degree in Leadership and Management from Western Governors University based in Utah, which she plans to complete next year.
She holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in music from the University of Northern Iowa, which she earned in 2000.
After a six-year stint in Chicago, where she worked in non-profit management, Frederick returned to Iowa and settled in Waverly.
Her professional path took another turn when she became the executive director of the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Symphony, a role she served in for three years.
Following that, Frederick headed the Waverly Chamber of Commerce, where she served for four years as its executive director. There, she led a downtown master planning project for the City of Waverly, as asked by then mayor Bob Brunkhorst. In that capacity, she said, she also spearheaded a downtown historic preservation initiative that resulted in acquiring a $2.2 million federal grant to restore 18 upper story units along Bremer Avenue.
Most recently, at WHC, Frederick oversaw fundraising and marketing strategies, including completing a $2.3 million fundraising campaign for the most recent expansion project at the hospital.
“Waverly is so fortunate to have a community-owned hospital,” she said. “I have really enjoyed working for WHC for the betterment of our communities.”
Frederick said that many of the skills she learned and practiced in the array of leadership posts she has held will be essential at the Waterloo Schools District, where she will start on Sept. 18.
However, she also knows that there will be a learning curve there, but she is ready to keep growing in her new direction.
Frederick is a mother of four, ranging in age from 12 to 26. Her husband, Robert, is the director of career services at UNI.
She added she will continue to be active in volunteer capacities in Waverly, including Oktoberfest and other community events. She expects to remain on the board of the Larrabee Center and also on the Waverly Utilities Board.
On the occasion of her hiring, Waterloo Schools Superintendent Dr. Jared Smith welcomed Frederick as the director of school and community relations.
“Emily has a wealth of experience that has made her a perfect candidate for this position,” he said in a press release. “Furthermore, she knows the community and is passionate about the Waterloo Schools. We’re thrilled to add Emily to our team!”
Reflecting on her accomplishments up to this point, Frederick said she will miss people and projects at WHC.
“I will miss all of our great providers and employees, but I will continue to be a cheerleader for the hospital,” she said.