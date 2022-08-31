Waverly history and artistry are brightening a historic building in South Riverside Park in town, with a wink to modernity and a nod to the past.
A mural created by Waverly’s own Dan Hatala and commissioned by the city, has been taking shape this week on the north side of the Exchange Building, facing the fire station, much to the delight of bikers, runners and walkers along the Cedar River trail.
Watching the artist transform the plank-covered wall into a mural, many have stopped by to chat, ask questions, share stories or just catch up with Hatala. Others have snapped pictures of the work in progress as keepsake reminders that art does not happen overnight.
The mural will be finished next week and the laboriousness of creative work vested in it will become part of the scene and visible only to those who have seen it during the time Hatala worked on it.
What will be etched in the public mind and into future snapshots will be the spirit of the illustration that endows the space.
It won’t take long for the public mind to embrace it, and before long it will become a site to behold, a topic of conversation and ultimately, a part of the cultural scene of the town. Then it will be there for residents and visitors alike, not as a stalwart of history, but as an interpretative throwback to the town’s rich past.
Artistically, it will tie a bow on the ongoing changes that have taken place in the park around it, with a decorative rail trail running alongside the Exchange Building where once farmers brought their produce to be weighed and transported. The nearby modern shelter gives the space visibility and makes a statement about the town’s recreational potential by the river.
The mural depicts a stopped train, with the engineer standing outside, similar to a historic picture Hatala found online, and two men, presumably the conductor and the brakeman, standing in the front of sign that says Rock Island.
Previous reporting by Waverly Newspapers indicates that Waverly’s Rock Island Depot was built in town from 1909 to 1910, under the supervision of George M. Graham, head of the Suspension Steel Construction Company in Chicago, according to an application for Waverly Historic Register from February 2021.
The former Rock Island railroad depot is still standing today as the home of 4 Queens Dairy Cream.
Hatala at work
Watching Hatala at work is an experience to be savored. Low key and affable, he carries the paperwork for the mural in the back of his truck, along with the paint and his brushes.
He does not turn down a chat with a passerby and doesn’t mind being interrupted. He then returns to the wall to add blue paint to the pants of the conductor. Now that the mural is almost complete, the idea is clear, but some of the detail, like the smoke on the top and the steam on the bottom will be some of the most intricate elements to craft.
Hatala makes it look easy and jokes that he is figuring it as he goes along, but a whole lot of specific research and a life-long experience of creative endeavors go into what the public would finally see.
It is one of about a dozen murals and public artwork Hatala has created within a 60-mile radius.
It is his third big one in town.
At the fire station museum, a remarkable patriotic piece on the back interior wall tells the story of the Waverly Fire Department and last year, Hatala finished the mural on the wall of the Mixing Bowl bakery on Main Street.
Today, it would be hard to imagine the museum or the bakery wall without the joyful colors and the imaginative images that tell Waverly’s story.
Earlier this month, Hatala finished a mural in Sumner, about eight times the size of the one he is working on in Waverly.
The Sumner mural is now the talk and the pride of the town. It is painted on the brick wall of the City Hall and the police department and features a farm scene with the word Sumner. Inside each letter, a different landmark of the town, like the clock tower or the city pool, is displayed.
“I like working on brick,” Hatala said. “I like the texture of it.”
Hatala’s talent as a commercial artist, graphic designer and illustrator has been nurtured by a degree in applied art from Hawkeye Tech, now Hawkeye Community College, he earned in 1976.
His first job at Gloria Aleff & Associates Advertising Agency in Waverly set the tone for the rest of his life. He worked at the agency, then located at 110 ½ East Bremer Ave., from 1976 until 1985.
“I learned a lot in graphic design,” he said, reflecting on the creative road he has traveled since that time.
That job offer turned the Ford Madison native into a Waverly die-hard.
“It’s home now,” Hatala says.
After an 11-year stint at Hellman & Associates, a nationally acclaimed illustration studio, Hatala decided to go on his own. In 1996, he became the proprietor of Hatala Illustration, a business he runs from a studio adjacent to his home.
In the 27 years since, he has created commercial illustrations, architectural renderings, nostalgic Americana scenes, and jigsaw puzzles, among others.
The mural on the Exchange Building is one of his legacy pieces.
Asked when and where he would sign the piece, he recalls his granddaughter telling him that if she were the artist, one of her first orders of business for her would be to figure out where to sign the mural. But Hatala is of a different mind.
“I never think about it until the end,” he laughs.
Robert Lynch contributed to this story.