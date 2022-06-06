The Waverly Human Equity and Diversity Commission is going to hold its first three events for this summer.
In honor of Juneteenth, a federal holiday also known as Jubilee Day or Emancipation Day, the commission is inviting the public to join them at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 9, at Concerts in Kohlmann. The commission will have an educational table exhibit as well as a supply of sidewalk chalk and bubbles.
On June 13, in honor of PRIDE month, the commission will hold an event at the Waverly Public Library at 6:30 p.m. They will be working on activities related to the event.
“We will be doing some tie-dye projects, reading a book, creating posters, and having our own PRIDE March with the posters, clappers, squawkers, and party blowouts,” said Carla Guyer, a staff liaison of the commission.
The seven-member commission was created in February of 2021, and held its first event in August of 2021 to welcome to Waverly the international students at Wartburg College. Plans are under way for them to be a part of the Heritage Days events this summer.