Travis Nuss sat in a canvas rocking chair under a big shade tree beyond the right field fence at Hertel Field on the Wartburg campus, watching a game of his favorite sport, baseball.
The Waverly-Shell Rock Go-Hawks were hosting Charles City in the second game of a double-header. Just before they started playing, he had received the second Go-Hawk Diamond Club award for his 14 years of service to Waverly baseball.
He reflected on his years of leadership.
“When I began,” he said in his soft way of speaking, “there were maybe two or three teams that had sponsors. Now, we have 80 to 85 teams, T-ball through seventh grade, and every one of them has a sponsor.”
As a downtown Waverly chiropractor, he wanted to sponsor a team one year, but couldn’t find one that didn’t have a sponsor. Amazing community support that he had a hand in building over the years.
“I graduated from W-SR, and baseball was my sport. From there, I played softball all over the Midwest,” Travis said.
When it comes to baseball in Iowa, the players have to be cut from a different cloth.
“You just have love the game to play in Iowa,” he said. “you’re at it all summer.”
Nuss was a catcher, the only position that looks out into the field instead of facing the plate. By default, catchers are strategists, students of the game.
He started by coaching his son. Then he met current Wartburg baseball coach, Casey Klunder.
“I remember he taught us coaching for about an hour-and-a-half, and afterward I went up to him and told him I’d learned more about coaching in that brief time than I had anywhere in my life,” Travis said.
In 2008, he began to develop youth teams. He set up a non-profit organizational structure called a 501c3 to pay for it all. He was a fundraiser, an organizer, a coach, a fan, a parent.
He kept it up until 2022 when he retired, something he enjoys being. He can now sit and watch a town full of baseball and softball players compete at all levels.
A moment in an equipment shed shifted how Travis looked at the youth game.
“A women’s softball coach and I were cleaning out a shed one day, back when I was starting out in this," he said. "And I was throwing away baseball equipment, and he kept taking it out of the trash bin and putting it in a bin to keep. And that’s when I realized that he didn’t have any quality equipment. Young men got the new stuff, and young women got the used stuff. We realized that there was a disparity, and we felt everyone deserved the same quality of equipment. This was a disparity we could fix.”
This seems obvious in hindsight, but it wasn’t, back then. It was a far-reaching observation and goal.
Today, at every level, Waverly boys and girls get the same quality equipment. We take it for granted, but Travis Nuss made it happen.
Matt Dewey gave him a beautiful, personalized baseball bat on behalf of the Waverly Baseball Club. Nuss is self-effacing to a fault.
“I didn’t ask for this award,” he says. “I’m not pretentious. I have lots of great memories, there was lots of hard work. And there were so many helpers. It was a team effort.”