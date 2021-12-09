UNI men’s basketball redshirt junior Austin Phyfe has been selected as one of 30 NCAA Division I men’s basketball candidates for the 2021-22 Senior CLASS Award.
Abbreviated for Celebrating Loyalty and Achievement for Staying in School, the Senior CLASS Award recognizes NCAA Division I senior student-athletes for their achievements in four areas of excellence: community, classroom, character and competition.
The field of 30 candidates will be narrowed to 10 finalists this coming February before being placed on a national ballot. Fan voting online will be combined with votes from coaches and the media to select the winner of this season’s award. The winner will be announced during the 2022 NCAA Men’s Final Four in New Orleans, Louisiana.
Phyfe has seen action in six games this season for the Panthers, averaging 8.3 points per game, as well as 4.0 rebounds a game. He also ranks 67th in program history with 812 career points.
Phyfe is currently a double major with studies in both elementary and middle level education, carrying a 3.66 cumulative grade-point average (4.0 scale). In his time at UNI, he has been selected to the Athletic Director’s Honor Roll, as well as the Dean’s List three times. Phyfe is also a two-time All-MVC and NABC selection, as well as a twice honored MVC First Team Scholar-Athlete.
An engaged community member in his hometown of Waverly, Phyfe has helped at local elementary school basketball workouts, serves as a pen pal and reads to children in the Cedar Valley area. Phyfe also participates in Adopt a Panther, where he visits area schools to talk about what it means to be a good teammate.
Phyfe is the son of Steve and Lisa Phyfe, of Waverly. His father, Steve, was a standout forward for the Panther men’s basketball team from 1987 to 1990, while his sister, Aftin, was also a member of the UNI swimming and diving team from 2013 to 2017.