120 runners and walkers laced up their shoes on Friday, July 15 for the Revibe 5K/2K Fun Run. The event was held on Wartburg’s Cross Country Course. In conjunction with Waverly Heritage Days, Revibe holds a Fun Run every year to support a local organization. This year, Revibe chose All in Mentoring. All in Mentoring (AIM) is a new school-based mentoring program in the Waverly-Shell Rock community. AIM partners with the WSR school district and St. Paul’s Lutheran School to pair adult mentors with referred students in grades K-6, giving these matches the opportunity to meet for 30 minutes once a week during the school day.
Revibe was created to establish Waverly’s first Christian music festival. Their goal expanded to making an impact locally, globally and eternally for the glory of God. It is Revibe’s desire to bring the community together and celebrate God’s love for all of us. One way Revibe makes a local impact is through the 5K/2K Fun Run.