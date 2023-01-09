Serendipity and creativity thread the storyline of Sally Bergom’s life.
As the Waverly native tells it, in one or another phase of it, either coincidence–another word for fate—or creativity–another word for talent-focused ardor– have taken the upper hand in it for a period of time, becoming, albeit temporarily, its momentum.
But in retrospect, it is the blend between those two forces that brought the Netflix animation editor to the stage at the Wilshire Ebell Theatre in Los Angeles on Dec. 10 to the 2022 Children’s & Family Creative Arts awards ceremony.
There, she received her first Emmy for Outstanding Editing for a Preschool Animated program for a 28-episode series and Christmas special, called “Trash Truck,” which streams on Netflix.
It was an unexpected but hard-earned recognition for a dedicated professional, who had brought her Iowa work ethic and talent to Hollywood and along the way, continued to evolve, take chances, appreciate opportunities and grow from each encounter she brushed up against.
Prestigious as it is, the Emmy is a national honor for Sally’s effort and talent, but its roots were started and nurtured on Waverly soil, continuing a long line of Waverly-Shell Rock School District grads whose impact in their respective fields extends well beyond Iowa.
“Personally, it was really nice to be voted on by your peers,” Sally told Waverly Newspapers on the occasion of the award. “It validated the work that went into the show. It is so much hard work, everybody works hard to make animated content for young viewers that is so easily streamed…”
“Trash Truck” tells the story of a friendly truck that befriends a little boy and the two explore the world through the eyes of innocence.
“Parents like it for the same reason kids do,” she said. “It’s sweet and heartfelt, there are no bad guys to slay.”
Sally’s Waverly roots
The youngest of nine kids in the family of Merwin and Wendy Pothast, Sally got her first paid job as a 9-year-old, delivering the Waverly newspaper, just like her siblings had done before her. Even in the thick of Iowa winter, when nose hairs easily turn into icicles, she did her delivery duties.
“I remember my eyelashes freezing together when I delivered the paper,” she said.
Her mother was an associate in what was then the junior high and her dad worked as a mechanic at B&B Oil Company.
In one telling anecdote from her childhood, recounted by her mother, Sally showed her a drawing of a woman in a beautiful dress and shoes.
“Sal said this is the dress she would wear when she accepted her first Oscar,” Wendy recalled.
“A giggle came out of me and she ran upstairs in tears,” Wendy continued. “She never cried. I knew she was serious. I went to her, told her I was sorry and promised to buy her any books on acting she wanted. We went to a used book store in Marion and she came out with an armload. She changed from acting to editing and is still a very strong, determined person. We are so proud of her.”
In sixth grade, in Mrs. Liesa Bailey’s class, while completing a research report on cartoons, Sally had another eye-opening moment.
“It was through that project that I realized it (creating cartoons) was a job, but I never thought I would be able to do it because I am terrible at drawing,” she recalled.
Later on, performing in school plays and learning from teachers like Kyle Beermann, who directed the school plays; Mr. Mark Lehmann, who directed the musicals and Mrs. Krismar Ramker, the English teacher, Sally entertained dreams of becoming an actor.
In fulfillment of that goal, her parents drove her to Bronxville, New York, to attend Sarah Lawrence College, a private liberal arts institution where she took a deep dive into her dream.
It just so happened that her first day in college was 9/11, putting her much closer to the national tragedy than if she had attended an Iowa university, but it did not derail her plans to stay in school far away from home.
Going to college over 1,100 miles away from home and having to become self-reliant speeded up the adulting process for Sally.
“It was a huge eye-opening experience,” she said.
Part of that experience was discovering that, her dreams of acting aside, she was a self-described “terrible auditioner.”
But Sally did not dwell on what she didn’t have. Instead, she took stock of what she did possess–the hustle to keep searching for her own space. What she excelled at was recognizing her strengths and repackaging herself accordingly.
After college, in 2005, she helped co-found Meerkat Media, a non-hierarchical company committed to a “collaborative, consensus-based process that values diverse experience and expertise,” according to the company’s website.
It is there, in the midst of this “laboratory” artistic environment, which attracted like-thinkers interested in incubating a different model of working with the purpose of telling thoughtful stories that Sally learned skills such as camera work, sound and editing all the while shooting a documentary.
“My friends taught me how to edit,” she said.
Once she got a taste of that work, she realized that it was a great fit for her. Her introvertedness, which was a hurdle in acting, became a source of power in editing, as she was able to focus on a project and apply her creative vision to the detail of bringing it all together.
That and another professional move of earning a master’s degree in screenwriting from the University of Texas at Austin, where she had moved while her husband pursued a Ph.D. in psychology, created the foundation for her future position. An internship with her favorite film director, Academy Award nominee Terrence Malick (“The Thin Red Line,” 1998) and later an editor’s position with him, informed Sally’s understanding of the job of a film editor.
“You are an advocate for the audience,” she said. “You have to see the forest from the trees. You have to constantly remind yourself, ask yourself, what is the audience feeling, what they need to know and when do they need to know it.”
Sally jokes that she sits in a dark room by herself all day with the ultimate goal of connecting the dots of the story through an iterative process, which includes a lot of sound mixing, tweaking and coffee drinking.
“It’s great for me as it has the writing element but still has the honing, of how to convey feeling and the story with little shifts that you can make,” she said.
The making of “Trash Truck”
“Trash Truck” is the story of a 6-year-old boy called Hank who shares adventures with his best buddy, a big trash truck.
Creator Max Keane wanted the program to carve out a space for kids away from the “frenetic” content available to them and offer a slow-paced animated series that allows room for imagination growth.
It was the first time that Sally tackled preschool content as an editor.
“I was nervous,” she said.
The first episode aired on Nov. 10, 2020.
Sally did most of the editorial work for the subsequent seasons during the pandemic, and among her “helpers” were her husband, Brent Hughes, a movie buff she met while working in New York at Martha Stewart Living, her daughter, Lena, 7, and later, her 9-month-old daughter, Maeve.
Editing was the only category that the “Trash Truck” was nominated for but Sally didn’t know she would get the Emmy.
“I never win anything,” she said.
She had two hours to get ready for the ceremony, which, as any mother of small kids would attest, was “really half an hour.”
“When I tried to get ready, I realized I don’t own makeup,” she said. “I had only three bobby pins.”
When Sally’s name was called to the stage, she was stunned.
“I didn’t have a prepared speech,” she said. “I said we wanted this show to be different, a little bit quieter, with space for a child’s imagination to play. I said the crew was awesome and quickly scooted myself off the stage.”
“It was an excuse for a date night,” she added.
The Emmy recognition was a big event for Sally’s Waverly family who cheered on during the award ceremony from their living room.
It would be an understatement to say that they are proud of her. In fact, they are her biggest fans.
Her plans are to stay in animation for now, but since the nature of her job is such that it is tied to a project, when the series is done, so is the job.
The Emmy has boosted her confidence and prompted her to reflect on what her next step might be.
“I want to be the lead editor of a feature,” she said. “People in animation are really nice, they are grown up kids. At the end of the day, work is only as good as the people you work with.”
Even though she lives in Pasadena, California, Sally comes to Waverly in the summer to reconnect with family.
Her oldest brother, Shane Pothast, is a firefighter in town, and like the doting uncle he is, he loves to show her kids the fire truck.
“You can’t throw a rock in town without hitting a Pothast,” she joked.
Raising a family and building a career away from her roots has come with challenges for Sally, but it has also allowed her to build a network of her own community around her and a circle of friends and colleagues she can trust.
“It does take a village,” she said.
That said, family holds a unique place in her heart and she loves returning to Waverly and sharing the joys of living in small town Iowa with her husband and daughters.
That nostalgia may find itself in a future artistic project.
“I miss the people, there are so many people that I have known for so long,” she said. “I miss being able to go from point A to point B in about 5 minutes even if you are on your bike.
“I miss lightning bugs and the Dairy Queen…”