Lasts can also be firsts.
For Waverly’s Greg Stockdale, his final umpiring gig, for now, was also his first varsity game that Waverly-Shell Rock played in.
This was significant because Greg’s oldest son, Dylan is a senior outfielder for the Go-Hawks.
While the Stockdale family is full of baseball lovers now, it wasn’t always that way.
“I always hated baseball,” Greg said. “When Dylan was coming up, I wouldn’t let him play any travel ball or anything outside of school ball. Once he hit about fifth grade, I finally let him play against other schools. Some of the umpiring was kind of suspect, and I was getting so upset and instead of complaining about it, I was just going to become an umpire.”
On Thursday night, the Go-Hawks faced off against South Winneshiek and the umpires there taught Greg a lot of what he knows when it comes to umpiring the game.
“Dan Cline was there to see my first scrimmage against Mason City when Dylan was a freshman and not really on the varsity team yet,” Greg said. “I’ll never forget I asked Dan how I did and he said, ‘Your mechanics are bad and your strike zone comes from the junior high.’
“That was my first varsity experience and I did a lot of junior varsity games in the morning and if the night is free of Waverly games, I’ll go over and do a game in Janesville or earlier this year I did the City High/Kennedy doubleheader. I just decided with this being Dylan’s last year, that it was probably time for me to be done too and enjoy my summers a little bit.”
While baseball wasn’t always a love for Greg, it has become one of his favorite things to watch and umpire.
“I actually love it and the other night I thought, ‘Was this the right choice?’,” he said. “It can be really trying and I never want a coach or a kid to be mad at me for the way that I call the game.”
The opportunity to umpire on Tuesday night came when there wasn’t enough umpires for the game and Greg jumped on the opportunity and the Denver team and the athletic director, Nate Skaar, were supportive of the opportunity.
“The other night I was nervous with Dylan being out there,” Greg said with a chuckle. “Denver was really great about helping my decision and sending me out the right way. I got an email and I called Julie, who assigns the umpires and said ‘Hey, I’m Dylan’s dad, if Dustin Rewerts is ok with it, I can do it.’ They responded right away and said that was fine.”
For Dylan it was a full circle opportunity after his dad started his career with one of his games.
“It was pretty fun,” Dylan said. “I think his first game umpiring was when I was in seventh or eighth grade. So it was really cool that he was able to start and end with us.”
The mutual respect between Rewerts and Greg helped get everything set up for a memorable final game.
“I had done the Denver, Dike-New Hartford game a couple of weeks ago and I did the Columbus [Catholic] double header last year,” Greg said. “I’ve got an immense amount of respect for Dusty. There’s not a better coach to learn from as an umpire and also have the respect to call anything honestly and play it fair. I wasn’t worried about Dylan and him playing on the field and neither were they.”
Greg was the infield umpire on Tuesday night and he had four chances to call Dylan out at second base, but Dylan was safe every time.
“I was worried about having to call him out because he’s chasing the steals record,” Greg said. “He’s chasing so many career stats right now, on top of being recruited, so I didn’t want his dad to be the one that calls him out and he misses the record. But, he was safe and I didn’t have to make any tough calls. Dylan understood that I was going to call it how it was.”
While Greg’s umpiring career is over for now, it’s just that: For now.
“His [Dylan’s] passion is my passion,” Greg said. “I kind of lived my umpiring career through his passion of baseball. I think for now, I’m going to sit back and let my pants age a little bit, the shirts that I bought, I’ve got nine different hats with different logos.
“I’ve met a lot of great people along the way, but right now, it’s just time for me to take a break, focus on my younger son [Gavin], who plays football, basketball and runs track and give him some attention and spend some time on the water instead of at baseball during the summer.”