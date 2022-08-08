Matt Lamos is not an economic development director or a spokesperson for the town of Waverly.
But he might as well be.
The entrepreneurial 2006 Wartburg graduate is one of the most eloquent articulators of Waverly’s business spirit.
His gift for gab is hard to match, but he isn’t just talking.
He invests himself in ventures of passion with rare community mindedness.
Put otherwise, he knows what it takes to make things tick, through thick and thin.
Recently, Waverly’s Tenenbaum’s Jewelry welcomed him aboard as a team member to great response from the community.
Matt’s business path
Matt’s business acumen has been tested many times since he bought the East Bremer Diner in 2015 from its founders, Sue and Don Landau. And since there is no academic equivalent to real life, he has been learning on the go, hitting highs and lows along the way, riding out the 2020-2022 pandemic, before closing the restaurant at the end of May.
Shutting the door of East Bremer Diner was just as bold of a step as buying it seven years earlier.
Owning it had been a leap of faith, which had allowed Matt to innovate and incubate.
But it also took a lot from him with the long hours that go along with that business, which are even longer with a young family to care for.
Along the way, Matt helped start the Mixing Bowl, which is now fully owned by Terry Meister, one of the original partners, and her sister, Tammy Blasberg.
Now a dad of three, Matt emerged from the pandemic with a new vision, after a self-imposed introspection, reckoning and taking stock of his priorities.
After a lot of soul searching, he has sprung back in his new role at Tenenbaum’s. His goal to promote and facilitate business development in town and strengthen the Waverly community by putting his own energies into it and that goal never changed.
Joining Tenenbaum’s Jewelry in Waverly
When he joined Tenenbaum’s team, in terms of distance, Matt had traveled just a few doors up the street from the East Bremer Diner.
But in terms of his own growth, he had added years and depth to his experience.
As in food service, at the jewelry store he is learning in real time about the ins and outs of a different business.
Logistics aside, the same principles that made him a good restaurateur will serve him just as well in the jewelry business.
“We are thrilled to have Matt here with us, “ said Ryan Rasmussen, a third- generation owner of the family business.
At the request of this writer, Matt and Ryan replaced the battery of a watch, displaying a relationship of appreciation and respect for each other.
The two men share a business philosophy focused on care for the customer as its most important pillar.
“You can teach the business, but you can’t teach this,” Rasmussen said of Matt’s commitment.
In a community where character matters and business is built on lasting relationships, Matt believes he is off to a good start on the new track. He said that at least four generations of his family have used the jewelry store in town, so when he and Ryan talked about opportunities for him, the transition seemed natural.
Among the benefits of the new job Matt sees opportunity to be with his kids and work hours that are much more regular than the restaurant demanded.
Asked about the new establishment expected to take over the space left by the East Bremer Diner, Matt was smilingly tight-lipped but added that it will be “exciting.”
Excitement is never lacking in Matt’s fuel tank, but with time, it is tempered with the earned wisdom he has accumulated along the way.
He is wiser but not regretful that he had moved forward.
That he has done so is tangible in the way he responds to community members when they mention the past. As they express gratitude for the experiences they had had at the EBD or reminisce about family occasions there, Matt nods with a smile. But once the tone turns to a note of chagrin at the closure, Matt is quick to switch to positivity.
His charge of good energy seems inexhaustible and so he applied it in this interview when asked about what new restaurant will go in the former EBD spot.
In his mind, EBD’s closure opened an opportunity for a new business to bring their vision to Waverly’s Main Street.
“This will allow the downtown to try something new,” he said of the new restaurant.
Then, speaking about his own adventure, he added ambiguously:
““I am excited about the future.”