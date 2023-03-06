He thinks well.
He cares well for the people and the environment.
And he does well when it comes to living his convictions.
Waverly’s Erik Johnson has been walking the walk of his journey with coffee for some time now, but in the past year, he has made a point of making his presence known at 123 W. Bremer Ave.
There, in the newly remodeled space, painted in deep blue on the outside, the sign on the shingle says it all, thinkwell.
“It has to be one word, lower case and there has to be a period after it,” Erik says of his brand.
He coined thinkwell. in 2020 so that it reflects what he stands for and who he is as a coffee roaster.
At first, when Erik and his wife Ruth landed in Waverly with their kids, they ran Duos, a coffee shop at 805 W. Bremer Ave. whose owner at the time was considering moving on. Eventually, this came to an end and Erik’s vision of thinkwell. came into existence.
The new, standalone space of thinkwell. is inviting and features two roasters, one for 5 pounds and the other for 25 pounds, and a table with chairs in the back.
Bags filled with coffee beans from 14 locations await their turn to be roasted.
Roasting is Erik’s passion and he prides himself on how he can modulate the notes to elicit the best taste out of coffee beans.
In thinking through his business philosophy, he decided to buck commercial trends and instead, focus on what he cares about – coffee farmers, the environment and roasting.
All three of his passions find a perfect blend in the coffee he serves for the community on Monday mornings and Thursday afternoons at his shop.
Their brewed coffee is always complimentary.
On Monday, community members Jim Lehman, Bob Mick and John Meyer stopped for their regular cup of joe and conversation.
“We solve the world’s problems,” Jim joked.
Meanwhile, Ruth popped in after taking the kids to school in the morning. Following his mom around, the couple’s youngest, Luan, 18 months, hopped in his dad’s arms to help with a transaction, and tapped a credit card onto the machine with seeming ease.
The mix of family and community interactions, both local and international, are exactly what Erik wants to facilitate in his space. The local connections come from the customers who support his business and friends who believe in his people-centered business approach.
It is amplified by the connections he fosters with coffee farmers around the globe, where he has traveled to connect with their roots and get to know their operations.
Recently, he returned from Guatemala, where he visited a farmer near San Marcos. The beans of this friendship can now be tasted at the Waverly roasterie.
“A big part of what I do has to do with taking care of people and the earth,” he said. “People who are on the same wavelength as me. I want to leverage purchases and who I sell to.”
“I am not a coffee shop,” he added. “I am a roasting shop. Roasting is an art form. It’s like music or pottery. Think of it as music you can drink.”