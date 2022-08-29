Waverly's Tyrrell Lodge No. 116 donates $100K to Bremer Co. Fair for new fairgrounds

Waverly’s Tyrrell Masonic Lodge No. 116 recently donated $100,000 to the new site of the Bremer County Fair on the east edge of town. Joe Barber, middle, is pictured here with the check flanked by Petersen, at left, and Elsamiller, at right.

 courtesy photo

Waverly’s Tyrrell Lodge No. 116 donated $100,000 to the Bremer County Fair new fairgrounds recently. Fair board members Roy Petersen and John Elsamiller accepted the check on behalf of the fair.

The donation will go a long way in the fundraising efforts of the fair, says Petersen, the project manager.