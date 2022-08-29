Waverly's Tyrrell Lodge No. 116 donates $100K to Bremer Co. Fair for new fairgrounds

Waverly’s Tyrrell Lodge No. 116 donated $100,000 to the Bremer County Fair new fairgrounds recently. Fair board members Roy Petersen and John Elsamiller accepted the check on behalf of the fair.
The donation will go a long way in the fundraising efforts of the fair, says Petersen, the project manager.
This week, the fair board fundraising group started a campaign for the above-ground structures, namely, the 4-H/ FFA and the livestock buildings.
Petersen says the goal of this phase of the campaign, dubbed, “Above Ground Buildings,” is to raise $3 million.
Donations continue to flow into the fundraising coffers of the Bremer County Fair, says facilities manager Roy Petersen.
Work on the new site on the east end of Waverly is ongoing. The project is picking up speed and ideas are being reviewed in real time.