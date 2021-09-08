Waverly will mark the 20th anniversary of 9/11 with a commemorative ceremony at the Waverly Area Veterans Post Saturday.
The Memorial Service will start at 8:30 a.m. in the front of the building with Shell Rock native Crystal Moore singing the national anthem.
Afterwards, Iraq veteran Phil Trimble will speak, as will Mayor Adam Hoffman.
Susan Kosche Vallem, who taught social work at Wartburg College and volunteered for the Red Cross in the aftermath of 9/11, will share some of her thoughts.
There will be four moments of silence to pay homage to the lives lost in the terrorist attacks that day.
On Sept. 11, a horrified nation watched as terrorists changed the course of history by striking at America’s heart.
At 8:46 a.m. on that day, the North Tower of the World Trade Center was hit; at 9:03 a.m. the South Tower was attacked; at 9:37 a.m. the Pentagon was hit; and at 10:07 a.m., United Airlines 93 crashed in Shanksville, Pennsylvania, after passengers fought back.
In Waverly and the area, the 9/11 story has a personal resonance. Karen Kincaid, a 1979 graduate of W-SR, a distinguished lawyer, a daughter, a sister, a wife and a cat-lover, died in the Pentagon crash.
In the aftermath of the tragedy, Cal Corson, a retired funeral home owner, worked in New York helping forensic teams identify those who perished.
Susan Kosche Vallem, one of the speakers at the event, volunteered for the Red Cross in New York, putting her skills and training to help survivors cope with the crisis.
Shell Rock veteran Donny Nichols died in the line of duty in Afghanistan in 2011, and his sacrifice is honored by the community, fellow soldiers and his family.
While the ceremony is under way in Waverly, eighth-graders from St. Paul’s, who will be visiting Washington, D.C. landmarks as part of their annual trip, will be laying a wreath on the Tomb of the Unknowns, formerly the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.
Churches in Waverly are expected to ring their bells.
Representatives of the police department and EMS are planned to make brief remarks in honor of their counterparts who sacrificed their lives to serve their communities then and to this day.
At the ceremony, a 21-gun salute by the WAVP honor guard will mark the moment.
Taps will conclude the ceremony, Trimble, one of the organizers, said.
Waverly Newspapers has published a special section to mark the anniversary, which is included in this issue.