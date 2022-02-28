Wayne John Endelman, 85 of Waverly, Iowa, and formerly of Clarksville, passed away on Wednesday, February 23, 2022, in Independence, Missouri.
Wayne was born on June 25, 1936, in Clarksville, Iowa, the son of Eno and Lucille (Poppen) Endelman. He was baptized in 1936 and confirmed in 1952, both at St. James Lutheran Church in Allison. He graduated from Allison Public Schools in 1954 and later the Chicago Institute of Technology. Wayne was united in marriage to Betty Ann Wilmot on July 3, 1955, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Clarksville. The couple celebrated 65 years of marriage before Betty’s passing on April 19, 2021.
Wayne worked for the Oliver Corporation and Terex, retiring in 1999. He was a member of the UAW Local 411 and the Bantam Employees Credit Union. He enjoyed camping, playing bags, jigsaw puzzles, and spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.
Wayne is survived by three sons, Gregory (Veronica) Endelman, of Clear Lake, Mark (Martha) Endelman, of Gun Barrel City, Texas, and Todd (Marie Penrose) Endelman, of Gun Barrel City, Texas; a daughter, Heidi (Brian) Schneider, of Lee’s Summit, Missouri; 14 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandson; a brother, Roland Endelman, of Charles City; a sister, JoAnn (Larry) McGlynn, of Albuquerque, New Mexico; a sister-in-law, Dorothy Wilmot, of Waverly; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife Betty; his parents; parents-in-law, Charles and Myrtha Wilmot; brothers-in-law, George Wilmot, Charles Wilmot, Herman Rust, Bob Miller, Keith Westcott and Harry Jungling; and sisters-in-law, Darlene Jungling, Harriet Westcott, Myrt Rust, Florence Wilmot, Virginia Miller and LaVon Endelman.
Graveside services will be at 2:00 p.m. on July 11, 2022, at Lynwood Cemetery, Clarksville, with Pastor Charlie Underwood officiating. The celebration of Wayne’s life will continue with a luncheon at Heery Woods State Park Lodge, Clarksville. Memorials may be directed to UnityPoint Hospice, Waterloo, and online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com. Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly is assisting the family.