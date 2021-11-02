CEDAR RAPIDS – Back under the lights on the state’s biggest stage, Waverly-Shell Rock arrived at Alliant Energy PowerHouse and the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union Class 4A state volleyball tournament with every intention of playing deep into the week.
No. 3 seeded W-SR needed every ounce of energy it could muster because No. 6 seeded Oskaloosa proved it wasn’t going to go down without a fight.
The Go-Hawks rallied once and then again and a third time before sending their crowd draped in pink into an uproar after cinching a dramatic 23-25, 28-26, 21-25, 25-15, 15-12 victory Monday night to advance to the 4A state semifinals.
W-SR (43-7) took on No. 2 seeded North Scott (31-4) on Wednesday afternoon with a berth to the 4A final on the line.
Making their 12th state appearance in program history, including the sixth time in the last dozen years, the veteran-led Go-Hawks’ resolve was tested early. Oskaloosa, led by the lightning-fast right arm of 5-foot-11 senior outside hitter Faith DeRonde, withstood an onslaught of offensive pressure from the Go-Hawks in the first set. DeRonde powered 11 kills in the opening frame, a 25-23 win for her team and a one set to none lead in the best-of-five match.
W-SR wasn’t deterred, despite trailing.
“It’s the best out of five and we can always come back,” senior setter Sophie Sedgwick said. “Just focus and put the foot on the gas, and that’s exactly what we did.”
Focus then Go-Hawks did. Rally they also did.
DeRonde’s 15th kill of the night gave Oskaloosa an 8-4 lead. W-SR junior hitter Averi Weichers tied the second set, 18-18, with one of her 14 kills. W-SR took the lead, gave it up and mustered enough offense to come away with a 28-26 win even the match at one set apiece.
“We just had to get it together,” said W-SR senior Avery Beckett, a South Dakota State signee, who posted 14 kills. “We had to know that we could do it, and keep our energy together and not let that get to us.”
The Go-Hawks controlled the third set and looked to be on their way to taking a lead in the match. DeRonde and Co. had other plans. W-SR led 17-13 before Oskaloosa knotted it at 20-all. DeRonde’s 27th kill handed her club a 21-20 lead – an advantage didn’t relinquish and turned into a 2-1 edge in the match. DeRonde finished with 40 kills, shattering the IGHSAU all-class record of 37 in a state tournament match.
“Our blocking got significantly better,” Beckett said. “We knew that she was the hitter going into this game, and we just had to figure out how to stop her the best that we could. Obviously, she was going to get points, but we all get points every once in a while.”
Twenty-five points away from elimination, the Go-Hawks were at their strongest in the fourth set, which they ultimately won to force a fifth and decisive set. The Go-Hawks led by as many as 11 points in the frame to extend their season.
“They knew to never give up,” said longtime W-SR coach EaVon Woodin, who notched her 1,196th career win, which is most all-time in the state. “… They always can remember that they can come back. They had a different attitude this year because they got beat the year before and they wanted to prove that they were better than what we were last year.”
Oskaloosa jumped ahead 7-2 in the fifth set after an ace serve from senior Olivia Gordon. W-SR then went on a 6-4 run to pull within a point, 11-10. Sedgwick tied it, 11-11, before Beckett handed the Go-Hawks the lead and the match.
“We believed in ourselves,” Sedgwick said. “Every time we were in the huddle, we’d lose a point or win point, we can do this. Everybody said we can do this, and we all did it.”