All our friends say they’re having a hard time finding people to fill good jobs. Mike Franken said it was one of the first things he heard while campaigning for the U.S. Senate last fall. It is a common lament in Iowa community newspaper circles — small towns have an increasingly difficult time recruiting young people.

We’ve been looking for a reporter for some time. It is difficult convincing someone to move to Northwest Iowa when you are competing with Des Moines or the Twin Cities or someplace West. Storm Lake proves a tough sell even with a college, lake and diverse population. It’s tougher yet in Cherokee.

