Waverly- Cold, wet and slippery conditions greeted the Go-Hawks and Lancers with a trip to the UNI Dome on the line.
North Scott received the opening kickoff and Waverly-Shell Rock forced a three and out and received the punt at its own 37-yard line.
After three first down runs, W-SR moved into the redzone with just over five minutes left in the first quarter. McCrae Hagarty plunged into the endzone from 1 yard out to put W-SR ahead 7-0 with 4:02 left in the first.
Just a couple of plays into the North Scott drive, Tyler Gayer popped the wet ball out and recovered the ball at midfield.
The Go-Hawks went three and out to end the first quarter and punted. Simon Ott intercepted the ball deep in North Scott territory and returned it to the Lancer 10-yard line.
Ott ended the drive with a 21-yard field goal to give W-SR the 10-0 lead with 8:07 left in the half.
On the next drive, the Lancers found the edge and scored a touchdown, but a holding call moved the ball back to midfield. North Scott capped off its 11 play, 75 yard drive with a 4-yard touchdown pass from Kyler Gerardy to Dylan Marti to cut the lead to 10-7.
The Go-Hawks called a timeout near midfield on third down, but ended up punting the ball away. Robert Poyner ended the half with a big sack to put the Go-Hawks ahead 10-7 at halftime.
W-SR got the ball to start the half and moved the ball into midfield. Ott punted the ball and it was downed near the goal line, but it was called a touchback.
The Go-Hawk defense forced a three and out and received the punt at midfield. On third down, Cole Marsh threw an interception at the Lancer 42-yard line. Poyner got another big third down sack and W-SR got the ball back at its own 30-yard line.
"On third down if we got a sack it would keep us alive," Poyner said. "We didn't think it would come down to getting a sack on third down. I knew I just had to do it for the team."
The third quarter ended after Gayer rushed for three first downs on the drive. On a reverse run, the handoff was bobbled due to the wet ball, and the Lancers recovered the ball at its own 14-yard line.
After a 62-yard pass, the Lancers found the endzone with a 7-yard pass to go ahead 13-10 after the extra point was kicked short.
With the game winding down, the Go-Hawks took a timeout near midfield after a facemask penalty moved the ball ahead. W-SR was stuffed on a fourth and four play to give North Scott the ball back at midfield.
The Lancers extended its lead with a 44-yard touchdown run to go ahead 20-10 with 4:35 left in the game.
Marsh threw his second interception after the snap was fumbled on third down.
W-SR held strong on defense, getting the ball back with just a few minutes left in the game.
Back-to-back snaps were fumbled and downed to end the game with North Scott winning 20-10 and advancing to the state semis.
Gerardy was a shifty dual-threat quarterback that rushed for 41 yards and threw for 189 yards. He also extended multiple drives by scrambling outside the pocket.
"He is fast, hes quick," Poyner said. "You have to just stay true to your keys and do what you're supposed to do when you have a quarterback that good."
Head coach Mark Hubbard was thankful to the team after the first loss of the season.
"Hats off to North Scott," Hubbard said. "For our fellas, we are a fine team too. I am just thankful that these guys poured so much into it because they took our communities on a great ride. It was a fun season. We got beat tonight by a good football team and it is hard for our seniors."
The Go-Hawks will lose 14 seniors that have helped build the W-SR football program to what it is today.
"These seniors have elevated our program to another level," Hubbard said. "We will forever be grateful for that."
The leadership that the 14 seniors brought to the team has shown the younger players what is expected of them to become a great team.
"I think you just see the level of competition," Hubbard said. "We have some good players coming back. These seniors helped lay the foundation for our younger players. That's the type of legacy that they left on this program, not just the kind of players they are, the kind of young men they are."
In Poyner's closing remarks about the season, he kept it short and to the point.
"We gave it our all."
W-SR finished the season with a 10-1 record, district champions and the first undefeated regular season in 32 years.
Waverly-Shell Rock........ 7 3 0 0 – 10
North Scott...........…........ 0 7 0 13 - 20