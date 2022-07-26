Sumner’s City Park swarmed with Vietnam veterans and their supporters during a Welcome to the Moving Wall event July 14-18.
The town hosted a traveling half-size replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial wall in Washington, D.C. The wall lists members of the U.S. armed forces who served in the Vietnam War and who died or went missing there.
While the traveling Moving Wall stood in Sumner, organizers offered a range of displays and events to pay tribute to Vietnam veterans.
As noted by U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst during a “welcome home” ceremony July 16, “Our Vietnam veterans, when they came home from the war, they did not have the reception that they deserved.”
Sumner did its best to make up for that.
In addition to the wall being open around the clock, the names of 868 Iowans listed on its panels were read aloud, and Sumner Vietnam veterans were recognized at a ceremony with speakers that included Ernst and Iowa Rep. Sandy Salmon.
Also, Quilts of Valor presented keepsake quilts to Sumner Vietnam veterans, Sumner’s Vietnam War deaths were honored in a tribute, and surviving Vietnam veterans shared their experiences, along with other scheduled activities.
Mike Schmelzer was part of a quartet of veterans from Clayton County who came to Sumner for the occasion.
The Moving Wall “means a lot to all the vets to see that people aren’t forgotten, that they’re remembered,” said Schmelzer, who was in the infantry in Vietnam. “If the only way we can remember them is to come down and visit them here, that’s what we’ll do.”
Schmelzer was at the wall with Allan Wright (who also served in the infantry during the war), Mark Benson (infantry in the Marine Corps during the war) and Gary Meyer (military intelligence during the war).
The men did not know each other before or during the Vietnam War but met after they returned to Iowa.
“We all belong to the Northeast Iowa Vietnam Vet group,” said Schmelzer. “That’s where we got to know each other after we came back from Vietnam.”
Their experiences in the war drew the men together.
“It’s a big camaraderie thing, no matter which branch of the service you were in,” said Schmelzer. “If you served in Vietnam, you’re all brothers.”
Wright noted that the four of them had all visited the Moving Wall before.
“We had the wall up in our county in 2016,” he said.
All four agreed that the Moving Wall is meaningful to Vietnam vets.
“Very much so,” said Meyer. “It means a lot, that we’re finally getting recognized for what we went through.”
“I was drafted,” said Schmelzer, glancing around the park full of veterans. “I’m sure most of these people were drafted.”
Meyer, Benson and Wright all were.
“We did our part,” said Wright. “We didn’t go to Canada.”
The men were gratified to see the reception Vietnam vets received in Sumner, agreeing that it was different from when they returned from the war.
“Totally different,” said Wright. “I got back in ’67.”
“We weren’t very well liked,” said Schmelzer, who returned in 1972.
The men would like to see improved treatment of Vietnam veterans beyond the warmer welcome they now receive.
“A lot of (Vietnam vets) have health issues from Agent Orange,” noted Schmelzer. He expressed frustration that it has been difficult getting veterans’ benefits to treat toxic exposure in Vietnam.
“(Agent Orange) was there, they know it,” he said. “Everybody has issues down the road. It’s going to be a cancer that somebody’s going to get. It’s either then or now. Most of us got drafted, so it wasn’t like we volunteered to go into that.”
An Agent Orange ceremony, honoring servicemen who were affected by the poison in Vietnam, was held later July 16, and the Clayton County men planned to attend it.
Almost 50 years after the war ended, the number of Vietnam War veterans is dwindling.
“There’s only like 700,000 of us Vietnam vets left alive,” observed Meyer, referring to those who served in the country.
“We’re the lucky ones,” added Wright. “We’re still here.”