The Bremer County Board of Supervisors recognized 21 employees for their years of service and for their continued contribution to the workings of county government on Monday morning.
Supervisor Duane Hildebrandt made brief remarks at the beginning of the session.
“Without our employees, we would be in a lot of trouble,” he ad libbed. “We value you tremendously and the work you do for Bremer County.”
He said working in government is “sometimes challenging” but “for the most part, Bremer County is a pretty good place to work, and that’s largely because of our employees.”
The recognition was held in the conference room on the first floor of the Bremer County Courthouse rather than the basement-located board chambers to accommodate the public and the participants.
In the five-year service category, the following employees were recognized: Randy Van Gent, an attorney; Michael Carroll and Nickolas Joss, both engineers; Sidney Westendorf, a dispatcher at the Public Safety Center; and Glenn Beenblossom, a deputy with the Bremer County Sheriff’s Office.
Recognized for a decade of service were: David Schluter, an engineer; Kassandra Johansen, the county’s finance director; Tonya Liddell-Tiedt, a dispatcher at the Public Safety Center; Tim Neil, the supervisor representing District 2; Erin Pratt, a clerk at the Treasurer’s Office; and Neal Jarnagin, the director of the Bremer County Veterans Affairs.
Three employees comprised the 15-year category: Jill Dashner, the assistant county attorney; Brenda Podhast an administrative assistant at Building and Zoning; and Kari Neuhaus, a records clerk at the Bremer County Sheriff’s Office.
In the 20-year category are: Susan Lahr, the director of Community Based Services of Bremer County; Heather Gamm, the naturalist with the Bremer County Conservation Board, along with Patrick Hyde, a natural resource tech; Nathan Koehler, who leads Management Information Systems; Aaron Booth, a deputy with the Bremer County Sheriff’s Office; and Angela Burrows, a motor vehicle deputy at the Treasurer’s office.
Engineer Dennis Drape was in a category of his own. He was recognized for serving the county for 45 years.