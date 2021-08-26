8-man
Central Elkader (0-0) at Clarksville (0-0)
When: 7 p.m. Friday.
Where: Clarksville High School
Last meeting: This is the first meeting between the schools.
Facts: Central Elkader is looking to snap a three-game losing streak dating back to last season Senior quarterback/running back Evan Schroeder threw for nearly 500 yards and rushed for more than 400 with six touchdowns last season. Senior Elliott Kelly led Central Elkader with 34.5 total tackles, including 27 solo stops and 4.5 tackles for loss. ... After four games, Clarksville canceled the remainder of its season due to low numbers and injuries last fall. Sophomore Eli Schmidt rushed for 102 yards and a touchdown, while junior Levi Kampman hauled in a touchdown grab and sophomore Makade Bloker tied for the team lead with 23.5 total tackles last season.
Janesville (0-0) at Meskwaki (0-0)
When: 7 p.m. Friday
Where: Meskwaki Settlement
Last meeting: Janesville won, 63-22, on Aug. 25, 2017.
Facts: Janesville advanced to the 8-man state quarterfinals last fall. The Wildcats return senior quarterback Leo Dodd, who was fifth in 8-man with a 158.8 QB rating. Dodd threw for more than 1,500 yards and 23 touchdowns. He also rushed for 10 scores. Senior Jared Hoodjer led 8-man with 134 total tackles a year ago, while senior Wiley Sherburne snagged a team-best 27 catches for 538 yards and seven touchdowns. ... Meskwaki lost three of its final four games last season. Senior Dayvin Guevara caught three touchdowns, while classmate Larnell Velaquez posted 46 tackles, including 39 solo stops.
Tripoli (0-0) at Dunkerton (0-0)
When: 7 p.m. Friday
Where: Dunkerton
Last meeting: Tripoli won, 26-24, on Oct. 25, 2019.
Facts: Tripoli won seven games last season, but lost many pieces of its starting offense. Seniors Austin Bremner and Jace Hereid return for the Panthers. Bremner rushed for 231 yards and three touchdowns, and also led 8-man with 17.5 quarterback sacks last fall. Hereid grabbed 22 catches for 166 yards and four scores. ... Dunkerton won just two games a year ago. Senior Kaden Behrens rushed for nearly 350 yards and two scores and added four catches for 65 yards and two touchdowns. Braiden VanLengen registered 32 tackles.
Class A
Nashua-Plainfield (0-0) at North Butler (0-0)
When: 7 p.m. Friday
Where: Allison
Last meeting: North Butler won, 27-12, on Oct. 2, 2020.
Facts: The Huskies lost their final six games last season. Senior quarterback Tyson White tossed four touchdowns, while senior Trey Nelson rushed for 203 yards and posted 47 tackles. Senior Sam Fundermann ran for more than 250 yards, while senior McKade Munn had 82 receiving yards and tow scores. ... The Bearcats went 3-5 a year ago. Junior quarterback Corbin Lewis threw for 657 yards and three touchdowns, while senior Kolben Miller ran for 543 yards and five scores. Junior Dawson Testroet racked up 164 receiving yards with two scores.
Wapsie Valley (0-0) at Denver (0-0)
When: 7 p.m. Friday
Where: Sharp Field
Radio: KWAY 99.3 FM
Last meeting: Wapsie Valley won, 42-20, on Aug. 28, 2020.
Facts: Wapsie Valley has won the last four meetings against Denver and is 8-3 in the teams’ series since 2010. ... The Warriors advanced to the Class A quarterfinals last season. Junior Mason Harter posted 29 tackles, including 22 solo stops and 4.5 tackles for loss. Meanwhile, senior Holten Robinson had 10 catches for 79 yards. ... The Cyclones return junior running back Ethan Schoville, who rushed for 670 yards and seven touchdowns last season. Senior Caylor Hoffer hauled in 29 catches for 474 yards and eight scores. Senior Trevan Reiter recorded 43.5 tackles, including 26 solo stops.
Class 1A
Sumner-Fredericksburg (0-0) at Oelwein (0-0)
When: 7 p.m. Friday
Where: Oelwein
Last meeting: Sumner-Fredericksburg won, 8-0, on Aug. 28, 2015.
Facts: Friday marks the first meeting between the two schools in almost exactly six years. ... Sumner-Fredericksburg won three games last season. Senior quarterback Peyton Schmitz threw six touchdown passes and added 468 rushing yards. junior Kade Mitchell scored six rushing touchdowns. ... The Huskies went 3-6 last fall. Senior Duncan Tripp ran for 265 yards, while junior Cori Lickiss tallied 32.5 tackles.
Class 4A
Waverly-Shell Rock (0-0) at Waukon (0-0)
When: 7:30 p.m. Friday
Where: Waukon
Radio: KWAY Country 1470 AM, 96.3 FM
Last meeting: Waukon won, 45-10, on Sept. 4, 2020.
Facts: The Go-Hawks return a plethora of talent from last season’s squad that went 4-4, including a loaded backfield. Juniors Asa Newsom and McCrae Hagarty combined for 201 carries, 1,372 yards and 10 rushing touchdowns a year ago. Senior Layne McDonald posted a team-high 101 yards receiving, while senior Kaden Bibler led the team with 39.5 tackles. ... Waukon won the Class 2A state championship last season, but the Indians are reloading in 2021. Senior Pat Hennessy is back after rushing for 261 yards and scoring three touchdowns last season. Classmate Lincoln Snitker also returns after an impressive junior campaign that included a team-high 348 receiving yards and six scores, as well as a team-best 66 tackles.
