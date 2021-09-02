8-man
Janesville (1-0) at West Central (0-1)
What: 8-man, District 3 football
When: 7 p.m. Friday
Where: West Central
Last week: Janesville beat Meskwaki, 68-30; West Central lost, 16-0, at Kee.
Last meeting: Janesville won, 60-14, on Oct. 11, 2013.
Facts: Janesville was impressive in its season opener last week. Senior quarterback Leo Dodd threw four touchdowns, including two to 6-foot-4 classmate and tight end Wiley Sherburne. Sherburne also posted 5.5 total tackles, including five solo stops and one quarterback sack.
Janesville senior Jaden Appleby had the biggest night of any player for either team. Appleby grabbed three interceptions, returned two of them for touchdowns, and returned a 56-yard kickoff for a score. ... West Central has lost 13 consecutive games. Junior Brandon Cushion registered six tackles, including four solo stops last week. Classmate John Tyler recovered a fumble.
Rockford (0-1) at Clarksville (0-1)
What: 8-man, District 3 football
When: 7 p.m. Friday
Where: Clarksville
Last week: Rockford lost, 56-20, vs. Bishop Garrigan; Clarksville lost, 30-28, to Central Elkader.
Last meeting: Rockford won, 42-38, on Sept. 18, 2015.
Facts: One team will pick up its first win of the season when its all said and done Friday. Rockford senior quarterback Terran Romer completed 7 of 11 passes for 131 yards and a touchdown and also rushed for a score. Junior receiver Landen Arends hauled in three catches for 97 yards and a touchdown. Senior James Hein tallied eight tackles on the night. ... Clarksville senior quarterback Cooper Negen threw for 116 yards and a touchdown. He also ran for a score. Junior Jacob Stauffer caught a 36-yard touchdown pas, while sophomore Rex Ross posted seven tackles, including four solo stops.
Riceville (0-1) at Tripoli (1-0)
What: 8-man, District 3 football
When: 7 p.m. Friday
Where: Tripoli
Twitter: @VanMan1973
Last week: Riceville lost, 28-16, to Northwood-Kensett; Tripoli beat Dunkerton, 60-16.
Last meeting: Tripoli won, 52-8, on Sept. 18, 2020.
Facts: Tripoli has won the last five meetings in the series. ... Riceville senior quarterback Theo Klaes threw for 187 yards and two touchdowns last week, while senior wideout Isaac Kuhn snagged nine catches for 91 yards and a score. Kuhn also posted 10.5 tackles, including nine solo stops. ... Tripoli senior quarterback James Davis completed 9 of 13 passes for 110 yards and two touchdowns, both to senior receiver Jace Hereid. Senior running back Austin Bremner rushed for two scores. The Panthers racked up 293 rushing yards a week ago.
Class A
Wapsie Valley (0-1) at Nashua-Plainfield (0-1)
What: Class A, District 3 football
When: 7 p.m. Friday
Where: Nashua
Radio: KWAY 99.3 FM
Last week: Wapsie Valley lost, 42-0, at Denver; Nashua-Plainfield lost, 15-0, at North Butler.
Last meeting: Nashua-Plainfield won, 40-22, on Oct. 29, 2014.
Facts: Wapsie Valley junior quarterback Casey O’Donnell threw for 51 yards, while senior receiver Parker Landsgard finished with two catches for 20 yards against Denver. Junior Dawson Schmidt led the Warriors with 7.5 total tackles, including seven solo stops and grabbed an interception. Junior Brock Grober recovered a fumble and classmate Mason Harter averaged 39 yards on seven punts. ... Huskies senior Trey Nelson finished with 27 carries for 137 yards last week, while classmate Tyson White totaled eight tackles, including seven solo stops.
Class 1A
Denver (1-0) at Union (1-0)
What: Class 1A, District 3 football
When: 7:30 p.m. Friday
Where: La Porte City
Last week: Denver beat Wapsie Valley, 42-0; Union beat Aplington-Parkersburg, 28-21.
Last meeting: This is the first meeting between the two teams.
Facts: Denver junior quarterback Tye Bradley attempted just nine passes last week and completed seven of them for 167 yards and three touchdowns. Senior receiver Zander Norman had three catches for 110 yards and two scores, while junior running back Ethan Schoville rushed for 177 yards and two touchdowns on 17 carries. Senior Nathan Olmstead recorded six tackles, including three tackles for loss. ... Knights senior quarterback Grant Behrens was 12 of 20 for 159 yards and two touchdowns last week. He also racked up 10 tackles on the night. Junior running back Tyler Wilson rushed for 75 yards and a score.
Sumner-Fred. (1-0) at North Fayette Valley (1-0)
What: Class 1A, District 4 football
When: 7 p.m. Friday
Where: Ron Wymer Field
Last week: Sumner-Fredericksburg beat Starmont, 20-6; North Fayette Valley beat South Winneshiek, 7-0.
Last meeting: North Fayette Valley won, 36-7, on Sept. 4, 2020.
Facts: The Cougars forced four turnovers in their season opener last week. Senior quarterback Peyton Schmitz rushed for 66 yards and a touchdown.
Sumner-Fredericksburg senior running back Treyce Ensign rushed for 43 yards and a touchdown, and also posted 11 tackles. ... North Fayette Valley junior running back Kaleb White rushed for 66 yards and a touchdown on 14 carries.
North Fayette Valley’s Blake Reichter tallied nine tackles, including six solo stops and two tackles for loss.
Class 4A
Crestwood (0-1) at Waverly-Shell Rock (1-0)
What: Non-district football
When: 7:30 p.m. Friday
Where: Go-Hawk Stadium
Twitter: @TylerPoslosky
Radio: KWAY FM 96.3, AM 1470
Last week: Crestwood lost to Decorah, 41-14; W-SR beat Waukon, 45-6.
Last meeting: W-SR won, 49-13, on Aug. 28, 2020.
Facts: The Cadets struggled to get much of anything going offensively against the Vikings. Crestwood junior running back Maurice Powell finished with 10 carries for 31 yards and a touchdown. Senior running back Landen Schemmel had 16 yards rushing and a score. Four Cadets posted 3.5 tackles. ... The Go-Hawks forced five turnovers and wracked up 427 yards of total offense at Waukon. Junior running back McCrae Hagarty rushed for 143 yards and two touchdowns, while senior quarterback Grant Halverson threw three touchdown passes in his debut.
-Tyler Poslosky, Waverly Newspapers