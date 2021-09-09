8-man
Tripoli (2-0, 1-0) at Janesville (2-0, 1-0)
What: 8-man, District 3 football
When: 7 p.m. Friday
Where: Jack Bolt Field
Tickets: $5
Radio: KWAY 99.3 FM
Last week: Tripoli beat Riceville, 46-24; Janesville beat West Central, 50-20.
Last meeting: Janesville won, 54-18, on Sept. 25, 2020.
Facts: The winner of this matchup will be in the driver’s seat of District 3. ... Janesville has won two of the last three matchups. ... Panthers senior quarterback James Davis has completed 18 of 30 passes for 269 yards with four touchdowns to one interception. Senior running back Austin Bremner has found the end zone four times, while fellow back junior Rowan Carlson has rushed for a team-high 245 yards. Junior receiver Bryce Schroeder has snagged six catches for 110 yards and two touchdowns. Carlson and senior Jace Hereid each have 12.5 total tackles. ... Wildcats senior quarterback Leo Dodd ranks fifth in 8-man with eight touchdown passes. Senior running back Jared Hoodjer has rushed for 155 yards and two scores. Senior wideout Wiley Sherburne has six catches for 93 yards and three touchdowns thus far, while junior receiver Keegan Eastman has hauled in three passes for 83 yards and three scores. Senior Conner Clubine is tied for third in 8-man with 3.5 quarterback sacks.
Clarksville (0-2) at GMG (2-0)
What: 8-man, non-district football
When: 7 p.m. Friday
Where: GMG High School
Last week: Clarksville lost to Rockford, 52-32; GMG beat Collins-Maxwell, 42-28.
Last meeting: This is the first meeting between the two schools.
Facts: The Indians still are in search of their first win of the 2021 campaign. Senior quarterback Cooper Negen has completed seven of 14 passes for 116 yards and one touchdown. Meanwhile, Negen and junior running back Connor Tesone have each rushed for a touchdown. Sophomore Rex Ross leads the team with seven total tackles. ... Stats for GMG were not made available by press time.
Class A
Central Springs (0-2) at Nashua-Plainfield (0-2)
What: Class A, non-district football
When: 7 p.m. Friday
Where: Nashua
Last week: Central Springs lost to Lake Mills, 20-0; Nashua-Plainfield lost to Wapsie Valley, 12-0.
Last meeting: Central Springs won, 14-8, on Aug. 28, 2020.
Facts: One team will walk away with their first win of the season when it’s all said and done. Central Springs is riding a four-game winning streak in the series between the two squads. ... Central Springs senior running back Chase Berding has rushed for 41 yards and leads the team with 18 tackles, including 14 solo stops and six tackles for loss. Classmate Zak Molstead has rushed for a team-best 53 yards on 18 carries and has caught five passes for 33 yards. ... Nashua-Plainfield senior running back Trey Nelson is averaging 4.4 yards per carry through two games. Classmate McKade Munn leads the team with 11 tackles.
Grundy Center (1-1, 0-0) at Wapsie Valley (1-1, 1-0)
What: Class A, District 3 football
When: 7 p.m. Friday
Where: Fairbank
Last week: Grundy Center beat Dike-New Hartford, 13-10; Wapsie Valley beat Nashua-Plainfield, 12-0.
Last meeting: Grundy Center won, 17-14, on Oct. 25, 2019.
Facts: Both squads arrive at Week 3 after winning on the road. Spartans senior quarterback Logan Knaack has thrown for 309 yards with three touchdowns and three interceptions. He also has rushed for 138 yards and two scores. Senior receiver Dexter Whitehill has caught eight balls for 164 yards and two touchdowns. He also has snagged a team-high three interceptions. Classmate Dayne Zinkula has posted 16 tackles, including 12 solo stops and 5.5 tackles for loss. ... Warriors senior running back Holten Robinson has rushed for 161 yards and a score, while junior Dawson Schmit has a team-leading 17 tackles, including 16 solo stops.
Class 1A
Sumner-Fredericksburg (1-1) at Denver (2-0)
What: Class 1A, non-district football
When: 7 p.m. Friday
Where: Sharp Field
Last week: Sumner-Fredericksburg beat North Fayette Valley, 2-6; Denver beat Union, 32-6.
Last meeting: Denver won, 53-7, on Oct. 16, 2020.
Facts: The Cyclones are looking to win their fourth straight in the series against the Cougars. ... Cougars senior quarterback Peyton Schmitz has thrown for a touchdown and rushed for one through two games. Senior Treyce Ensign has racked up a team-high 14.5 tackles, including two tackles for loss. ... Denver junior quarterback Tye Bradley has thrown for 304 yards with three touchdowns and three interceptions. Junior running back Ethan Schoville is averaging 8 yards per carry and has found the end zone three times. Senior receiver Zander Norman has four catches for 123 yards and two touchdowns, while classmate Nathan Olmstead leads the team with 12.5 tackles.
Class 4A
Waverly-Shell Rock (2-0) at Webster City (1-0)
What: Class 4A, non-district football
When: 7 p.m. Friday
Where: Webster City
Radio: KWAY 1470 AM, 96.3 FM
Last week: Waverly-Shell Rock beat Crestwood, 45-6; Webster City beat Boone, 42-0.
Last meeting: Webster City won, 28-21, on Oct. 11, 2013.
Facts: McCrae Hagarty helped shoulder the load last week for W-SR. The junior has rushed for a team-best 274 yards on 16 carries and has scored three touchdowns. He also leads the team with 5.5 tackles. Classmate Asa Newsom has rushed for 119 yards and two scores. Senior quarterback Grant Halverson has thrown for 107 yards and four scores. W-SR has forced nine turnovers this season. Its six fumble recoveries lead 4A, while its three interceptions are tied for fourth in 4A. ... Lynx coach Bob Howard earned his 100th win at Webster City last week. Four of those wins have come against W-SR. Webster City junior running back CJ Hisler has carried the ball 18 times for 202 yards and three touchdowns. Sophomore back Jaxon Cherry has rushed for two scores and leads the team with 10.5 tackles.
