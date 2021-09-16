8-man
Janesville (3-0, 2-0) at Rockford (1-2, 1-1)
What: 8-man, District 3 football
When: 7 p.m. Friday
Where: Rockford
Last week: Janesville beat Tripoli, 34-14; Rockford lost to Turkey Valley, 60-12.
Last meeting: Janesville won, 70-30, on Oct. 9, 2020.
Facts: Wildcats senior quarterback Leo Dodd is tied for fourth in 8-man with 11 touchdown passes. He has completed 17 of 27 passes for 297 yards, and also has rushed for 176 yards and three scores. Senior running back Jared Hoodjer has racked up a team-leading 226 rushing yards and two scores, while classmate Wiley Sherburne has hauled in eight catches for 138 yards, including five touchdowns. Senior Conner Clubine is tied for third in 8-man with 4.5 quarterback sacks. ... Rockford senior quarterback Terran Romer has thrown for 282 yards, with four touchdowns and one interception through three games. Junior running back Marshal Schlader is averaging nearly 9 yards per carry and has found the end zone five times. He also leads the Warriors with 31 total tackles. Junior wideout Landen Arends has six catches for 151 yards and two touchdowns.
Tripoli (2-1) at Gladbrook-Reinbeck (3-0)
What: 8-man, non-district football
When: 7 p.m. Friday
Where: Gladbrook-Reinbeck
Last week: Tripoli lost to Janesville, 34-14; Gladbrook-Reinbeck beat Dunkerton, 64-6.
Last meeting: This is the first meeting between the two schools.
Facts: Tripoli is looking to bounce back after a tough loss at Janesville last week. Panthers senior quarterback James Davis has completed 31 of 60 passes for 368 yards with five touchdowns to two interceptions. Junior running back Rowan Carlson has rushed for 275 yards and three scores, while senior receiver Jace Hereid has nine catches for 78 yards and three touchdowns. Junior Bryce Schroeder leads Tripoli with 19 tackles on the season. ... Gladbrook-Reinbeck sophomore quarterback Isaac Clark has thrown for 381 yards and four touchdowns thus far, while senior receiver Ethan Gienger has caught four of those to go along with his 171 receiving yards on seven catches. Fellow wideout Caleb Egesdal has a team-best 10 catches for 205 yards and three scores. Senior Drake Blakesley has posted 18.5 tackles.
Clarksville (1-2, 0-1) at West Central (0-3, 0-2)
What: 8-man, District 3 football
When: 7 p.m. Friday
Where: West Central
Last week: Clarksville beat GMG, 36-32; West Central lost to Riceville, 56-30.
Last meeting: Clarksville won, 28-24, on Sept. 9, 2016.
Facts: The Indians are riding a wave of momentum after winning their first game as a program since 2017 last week. Senior quarterback Cooper Negen has completed eight of 18 attempts for 139 yards and a touchdown. Sophomore quarterback Aiden Morrison has completed all four of his pass attempts for 99 yards and two touchdowns. Classmate MaKade Bloker has rushed for 186 yards and a score. Four different players have scored a rushing touchdown for Clarksville. Sophomore receiver Eli Schmidt has have catches for 118 yards and two touchdowns, while junior Jacob Stauffer has recorded 12.5 tackles. ... West Central senior quarterback Nathan Dolf has thrown for 301 yards with two touchdowns and three interceptions so far. Classmate Logan Wescott has nine grabs for 204 yards and a score. Junior Brandon Cushion has carried the ball 47 times for 191 yards and three touchdowns. He also leads the team with 24.5 tackles, including 18 solo stops.
Class A
Nashua-Plainfield (1-2, 0-1) at North Tama (3-0, 2-0)
What: Class A, District 3 football
When: 7 p.m. Friday
Where: North Tama
Last week: Nashua-Plainfield beat Central Springs, 21-0; North Tama beat Hudson, 30-6.
Last meeting: Nashua-Plainfield won, 48-0, on Aug. 24, 2013.
Facts: Huskies senior running back Trey Nelson has rushed for 284 yards and a touchdown so far this season. Nelson is averaging 4.3 yards per carry. Meanwhile, classmate Sam Fundermann is also a threat on the ground with 261 yards on 41 carries and a score. Sophomore Tate White has racked up 17 tackles, including 11 solo stops, two quarterback sacks and five tackles for loss. ... North Tama boasts one of the premier talents in Class A in quarterback Gabe Kopriva. The senior is second in Class A with 785 passing yards and eight touchdowns. He’s also rushed for 214 yards and four scores. Receiver Adam Greiner has 10 catches for 178 yards and three touchdowns. Senior Aiden Zook has posted 23.5 total tackles.
AGWSR (2-1, 1-1) at Wapsie Valley (1-2, 1-1)
What: Class A, District 3 football
When: 7 p.m. Friday
Where: Fairbank
Last week: AGWSR beat BCLUW, 42-14; Wapsie Valley lost to Grundy Center, 35-0.
Last meeting: AGWSR won, 12-6, on Sept. 18, 2015.
Facts: AGWSR senior running back Cale Culver has rushed for 340 yards and four touchdowns, while junior Brady Roder has tallied 15.5 total tackles, including 12 solo stops and two tackles for loss. Warriors junior Casey O’Donnell has thrown for 133 yards, while junior running back Holten Robinson has rushed for 181 yards and a touchdown. Junior Dawson Schmit has posted 20 tackles, including 19 solo stops.
Class 1A
Aplington-Parkersburg (2-1, 0-0) at Denver (3-0, 0-0)
What: Class 1A, District 3 football
When: 7 p.m. Friday
Where: Sharp Field
Radio: KWAY 99.3 FM
Twitter: @VanMan1973
Last week: Aplington-Parkersburg beat Jesup, 43-24; Denver beat Sumner-Fredericksburg, 37-0.
Last meeting: Denver won, 35-13, on Oct. 4, 2019.
Facts: Falcons sophomore quarterback Gavin Thomas has thrown for 276 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions. Junior running back Aidan Junker has rushed for 453 yards and two scores, while junior receiver Kaden Huttinger has caught 10 passes for 164 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Senior Sam Livingsgood has 25.5 tackles. ... Cyclones senior quarterback Tye Bradley has thrown for 441 yards and five touchdowns. Junior running back Ethan Schoville has rushed for 467 yards and five scores, while senior receiver Caylor Hoffer has hauled in three touchdown passes. Senior Braden Powers has posted 13.5 total tackles, including eight solo stops, 2.5 quarterback sacks and eight tackles for loss.
Postville (0-3, 0-0) at Sumner-Fred. (1-2, 0-0)
What: Class 1A, District 4 football
When: 7 p.m. Friday
Where: Sumner
Last week: Postville lost to North Fayette Valley, 64-0; Sumner-Fredericksburg lost to Denver, 37-0.
Last meeting: Sumner-Fredericksburg won, 34-0-, on Aug. 28, 2020.
Facts: Postville junior Emilliano Castillo has posted a team-high 16 tackles, including 12 solo stops and six tackles for loss. ... Cougars junior running back Kade Mitchell has rushed for 165 yards on 25 carries, while senior Peyton Schmitz has racked up 21 tackles this season.
Class 4A
West Delaware (2-1) at Waverly-Shell Rock (3-0)
What: Non-district football
When: 7:30 p.m. Friday
Where: Go-Hawk Stadium
Radio: KWAY 96.3 FM, 1470 AM
Twitter: @TylerPoslosky
Last week: West Delaware beat Decorah, 42-21; Waverly-Shell Rock beat Webster City, 31-14.
Last meeting: West Delaware won, 35-0, on Sept. 25, 2020.
Facts: On paper, this game could be an absolute slugfest between two rugged teams. West Delaware senior Kyle Cole is averaging 5.4 yards per carry with six touchdowns. Junior receiver Conner Funk has seven catches for 136 yards and a score, while senior Wyatt Voelker leads the defense with 24 tackles, including 20 solo stops, two quarterback sacks and nine tackles for loss. ... Go-Hawks senior quarterback Grant Halverso has thrown for five touchdowns, while junior running backs Asa Newsom and McCrae Hagarty have rushed for a combined 510 yards. Fifteen different players have ran the ball at least one time for W-SR. Senior Austin Dewey leads the team with 12 tackles, including nine solo stops.
-Tyler Poslosky, Waverly Newspapers