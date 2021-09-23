8-man
Turkey Valley (4-0, 2-0) at Janesville (4-0, 3-0)
What: 8-man, District 3 football
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Jack Bolt Field
Last week: Turkey Valley beat Riceville, 44-8; Janesville beat Rockford, 54-12.
Last meeting: Janesville won, 73-34, on Oct. 2, 2020.
Facts: The stakes don’t get much bigger than this, at least during the regular season. The winner of this bout will control their own destiny in District 3. ... Turkey Valley leads the series, 2-1. Trojans junior quarterback Noah Hanson was completed 29 of 45 passes for 404 yards with nine touchdowns and four interceptions. Senior running back Marcus Herold averaged 5.8 yards per carry and has found the end zone seven times. Five different players have scored a rushing touchdown for the Trojans. Senior receiver Garrett Kurtenbach has five receiving touchdowns, while classmate Dylan Reicks has three. Reicks also leads the defense with 27.5 tackles, including 21 solo stops. ... Janesville senior quarterback Leo Dodd has been nothing short of spectacular this season. He’s thrown 14 touchdown passes to just two interceptions and has a QB rating of 146.8. He’s also rushed for 264 yards and five scores. Classmate Jared Hoodjer averaged 10.3 yards per carry with five touchdowns. Senior receiver Wiley Sherburne leads the team with six receiving scores. Hoodjer leads the defense with 32.5 tackles, including 22 solo stops, two quarterback sacks and 5.5 tackles for loss. Janesville has forced 10 turnovers through four games.
Tripoli (2-2, 1-1) at Clarksville (1-3, 0-2)
What: 8-man, District 3 football
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Clarksville
Last week: Tripoli lost to Gladbrook-Reinbeck, 40-22; Clarksville lost to West Central, 54-52.
Last meeting: Tripoli won, 24-14, on Oct. 23, 2015.
Facts: For the first time in six seasons, these two Bremer County squads will square off. ... The series is tied, 3-3, since the 2010 campaign. ... Panthers senior quarterback James Davis has thrown five touchdowns and five interceptions, and has rushed for 223 yards and four scores. Senior back Austin Bremner averages 4.3 yards per carry and has scored four touchdowns. Junior Bryce Schroeder leads the team with 163 receiving yards, while senior Jace Hereid has hauled in a team-high three touchdown passes. Schroeder has racked up a team-best 26 tackles, including 18 solo stops. Junior Rowan Carlson is tied for fifth with 5.5 quarterback sacks. Tripoli has forced 10 turnovers through four games. ... Clarksville has used three different quarterbacks this season and each have thrown a touchdown pass. Sophomore Aiden Morrison has thrown for two scores. Classmate MaKade Bloker has rushed for a team-high 432 yards and four scores, while sophomore Eli Schmidt has two rushing touchdowns this season. Schmidt also has five catches for 118 yards and two scores, while junior Jacob Stauffer leads the team with 138 receiving yards and two touchdowns. Stauffer also has posted a team-best 17 tackles.
Class A
BCLUW (0-4, 0-2) at Nashua-Plainfield (1-3, 0-2)
What: Class A, District 3 football
When: 7 p.m. Friday
Where: Nashua
Last week: BCLUW lost to North Butler, 41-7; Nashua-Plainfield lost to North Tama, 50-22.
Last meeting: Nashua-Plainfield won, 7-0, on Oct. 24, 2008.
Facts: The majority of players suiting up for this one less than 1 year old or were not born yet when these two teams last met. ... The Comets are looking to snap a four-game losing skid. Junior running back Tyler Bracy leads the team with 157 yards rushing and has posted a team-high 28 tackles, including 21 solo stops. ... Nashua-Plainfield is looking to bounce back after a tough loss against North Tama. Senior bruiser Sam Funermann averages 5.5 yards per carry, while classmate Trey Nelson has two rushing scores. Senior Max Hillegas has nine catches for 118 yards and two scores. Senior McKade Munn leads the team with 24.5 tackles, including 16 solo stops and 2.5 tackles for loss.
Wapsie Valley (2-2, 2-1) at Hudson (1-3, 1-2)
What: Class A, District 3 football
When: 7 p.m. Friday
Where: Hudson
Radio: KWAY 99.3 FM
Last week: Wapsie Valley beat AGWSR, 42-0; Hudson lost to Grundy Center, 35-0.
Last meeting: Hudson won, 14-7, on Oct. 11, 2019.
Facts: The Warriors look to keep riding the momentum from last week’s shutout against AGWSR. ... Senior Holten Robinson averages 4.8 yards per carry and has scored three touchdowns. Junior Hunter Kane averages 4.2 yards per carry and has found the end zone three times. Junior Andrew Westpfahl leads the Warriors with 85 yards receiving. Junior Dawson Schmit has racked up a team-high 22.5 tackles, including 21 solo stops. Wapsie Valley has forced 10 turnovers through four games, including seven interceptions – three by Schmit. ... The Pirates are 2-0 in the series and look to rebound after getting shut out by Grundy Center. ... Sophomore quarterback Camden Davis has thrown for 365 yards and four touchdowns, while freshman Noah Borcherding averages 6.5 yards per carry. Senior Zander Larson has 152 yards receiving with three scores.
Class 1A
Denver (4-0, 1-0) at Central Springs (0-4, 0-1)
What: Class 1A, District 3 football
When: 7:30 p.m. Friday
Where: Central Springs
Last week: Denver beat Aplington-Parkersburg, 35-7; Central Springs lost to East Marshall, 46-18.
Last meeting: Denver won, 48-0, on Sept. 25, 2020.
Facts: Denver has won the last four games against Central Springs and is 4-1 in the series dating back to 2010. ... Junior quarterback Tye Bradley has thrown for six touchdowns, while classmate Ethan Schoville has a team-best seven rushing scores and averages 7.1 yards per carry. Seniors Zander Norman and Caylor Hoffer have caught three touchdowns apiece. Hoffer also has returned a punt for a touchdown. Senior Nathan Olmstead has racked up a team-high 27.5 tackles, while classmate Braden Powers is fifth in 1A with 3.5 quarterback sacks. ... Central Springs senior Owen Dannen has rushed for 89 yards and has thrown for 203. Sophomore Javont Froiland has caught two touchdown passes. Senior Chase Berding is third in 1A with 43 total tackles.
Sumner-Fred. (2-2, 1-0) at MFL MarMac (3-1, 0-1)
What: 1A, District 4 football
When: 7 p.m. Friday
Where: Monona
Last week: Sumner-Fredericksburg beat Postville, 75-0; MFL MarMac lost to Waterloo Columbus Catholic, 16-14.
Last meeting: MFL MarMac won, 39-0, on Sept. 19, 2019.
Facts: The Cougars had won nine straight in the series before losing in 2019. ... Junior back Kade Mitchell headlines the Cougars’ backfield, averaging 11 yards per carry to go along with his five touchdowns. Senior quarterback Peyton Schmitz has three rushing scores, while sophomore Jaxon Willems has found the end zone twice. Senior Klay Seehase leads the defense with 24.5 tackles, including 16 solo stops and six tackles for loss. Sumner-Fredericksburg has forced 15 turnovers thus far, and including 11 fumble recoveries. ... The Bulldogs are fifth in 1A with 1,141 rushing yards. Senior Cullen McShane averages 7.6 yards per carry with six touchdowns, while classmate Gabe McGeough averages 6.4 yards per rush with five scores. McShane also has caught three touchdown passes.
Class 4A
Waverly-Shell Rock (3-1) at Waterloo East (1-3)
What: Class 4A, District 2 football
When: 7:30 p.m. Friday
Where: Memorial Stadium
Radio: KWAY 96.3 FM, 1470 AM
Last week: Waverly-Shell Rock lost to West Delaware, 14-6; Waterloo East beat Des Moines North, 37-12.
Last meeting: W-SR won, 32-12, on Sept. 11, 2020.
Facts: The Go-Hawks won last season’s rain-soaked contest, but the Trojans won at home in 2019. ... W-SR looks to bounce back after a tough loss to West Delaware. Go-Hawks senior quarterback Grant Halverson has thrown five touchdowns, while junior McCrae Hagarty has rushed for a team-high 454 yards and three scores. Classmate Asa Newsom has rushed for 224 yards and three touchdowns. Seventeen different players have carried the ball for W-SR this season. Senior Kaiser Luck is 27th in 4A with 195 receiving yards, while classmate Ryan Folkerts has caught a team-high two touchdown passes. Senior Austin Dewey has posted a team-high 20.5 total tackles, including 16 solo stops. Newsom is tied for ninth in 4A with 3.5 quarterback sacks.
