8-man
Riceville (2-3, 2-2) at Janesville (4-1, 3-1)
What: 8-man, District 3 football
When: 7 p.m. Friday
Where: Jack Bolt Field
Twitter: @VanMan1973
Last week: Riceville beat Rockford, 46-14; Janesville lost to Turkey Valley, 28-22.
Last meeting: Janesville won, 76-12, on Oct. 16, 2020.
Facts: Janesville has won the last three games in the series and is looking to rebound after a tough loss to Turkey Valley last week. ... Riveville senior quarterback Theo Klaes has thrown for 790 yards with 11 touchdowns and six interceptions. He also has rushed for three scores. Senior running back Lawson Loose has rushed for 290 yards and four scores and has hauled in 27 passes for 345 yards and six touchdowns. Loose leads Riceville with 59.5 total tackles. Senior receiver Isaac Kuhn has caught 24 passes for 287 yards and four touchdowns. ... Janesville senior quarterback Leo Dodd sustained an ankle injury last week and is likely out this week, which means junior Keegan Eastman will get the start. Senior running back Jared Hoodjer has rushed for 379 yards to go along with five touchdowns and leads the team with 43.5 tackles. Classmate Wiley Sherburne has seven touchdown catches, while junior Conner Clubine has posted 8.5 quarterback sacks.
Clarksville (1-4, 0-3) at Turkey Valley (5-0, 3-0)
What: 8-man, District 3 football
When: 7 p.m. Friday
Where: Turkey Valley
Last week: Clarksville lost to Tripoli, 68-28; Turkey Valley beat Janesville, 28-22.
Last meeting: Turkey Valley won, 52-14, on Oct. 13, 2017.
Facts: Clarksville sophomore running back MaKade Bloker is having a nice season with 574 rushing yards and six touchdowns. Classmate Eli Schmidt has scored four times on the ground and has added six catches for 173 yards and three scores. Junior Jacob Stauffer has racked up 22.5 tackles, including 13 solo stops. Junior Conner Tesone has snagged four interceptions. ... Turkey Valley junior quarterback Noah Hanson has thrown for 464 yards and nine touchdowns, while senior running back Marcus Herold is averaging 6.0 yards per carry and has found the end zone 10 times. Senior wideout Garrett Kurtenbach has 10 catches for 149 yards and five touchdowns, while senior Dylan Reicks has posted 33 tackles.
West Central (2-3, 2-2) at Tripoli (3-2, 2-1)
What: 8-man, District 3 football
When: 7 p.m. Friday
Where: Tripoli
Last week: West Central beat Meskwaki, 78-14; Tripoli beat Clarksville, 68-28.
Last meeting: Tripoli won, 71-28, on Sept. 22, 2017.
Facts: West Central junior running back Brandon Cushion averages 8.0 yards per carry and has scored 12 touchdowns. He also leads his team with 33.5 tackles. Junior receiver Creighton Houge has five catches for 117 yards and two scores, while senior Logan Wescott returned a punt 55 yards for a score. ... Tripoli has won the last five games in the series. Senior quarterback James Davis has thrown for seven touchdowns and has added five rushing scores this season. Junior Rowan Carlson has racked up 473 rushing yards and has posted 5.5 quarterback sacks thus far. Senior receiver Jace Hereid has three touchdown catches and has recorded 33.5 tackles and three interceptions. Junior receiver Bryce Schroeder has 12 catches for 182 yards and three touchdowns. The Panthers have scored three times on special teams.
Class A
Nashua-Plainfield (2-3, 1-2) at Grundy Center (4-1, 3-0)
What: Class A, District 3 football
When: 7 p.m. Friday
Where: Grundy Center
Last week: Nashua-Plainfield beat BCLUW, 38-6; Grundy Center beat AGWSR, 35-3.
Last meeting: Nashua-Plainfield won, 14-13, on Oct. 6, 2017.
Facts: The Huskies own a 3-1 advantage in the series. ... Nashua-Plainfield senior running back Trey Nelson has rushed for 433 yards and three scores, while classmate Sam Fundermann has piled up 422 yards on the ground with two touchdowns. Senior receiver Max Hillegas has 10 catches for 135 yards and two scores, while senior McKade Munn has posted 28.5 tackles. The Huskies have forced 19 turnovers this season. ... Grundy Center senior quarterback Logan Knaack has thrown for 696 yards with nine touchdowns and has added five rushing touchdowns this season. Senior receiver Dexter Whitehill has four touchdown grabs, while classmate Dayne Zinkula has posted 30.5 tackles, including 22 solo stops and nine tackles for loss.
South Winneshiek (2-3) at Wapsie Valley (3-2)
What: Class A, non-district football
When: 7 p.m. Friday
Where: Fairbank
Last week: South Winneshiek lost to North Linn, 20-6; Wapsie Valley beat Hudson, 20-3.
Last meeting: South Winneshiek won, 26-14, on Sept. 25, 2020.
Facts: South Winneshiek has won the last two games in the series. Senior running back Logan Hageman has rushed for 615 yards on 96 carries with four touchdowns. He also leads his team with 33 tackles, including 24 solo stops 1.5 quarterback sacks and 5.5 tackles for loss. ... Wapsie Valley senior running back Holten Robinson has rushed for 436 yards and four scores, while junior Hunter Kane has four rushing scores. Junior Dawson Schmit has compiled 26.5 tackles. Junior Braden Knight is tied for second in Class A with four interceptions.
Class 1A
Denver (5-0, 2-0) at East Marshall (2-3, 1-1)
What: Class 1A, District 3 football
When: 7:30 p.m. Friday
Where: East Marshall
Last week: Denver beat Central Springs, 37-0; East Marshall lost to Dike-New Hartford, 56-6.
Last meeting: This is the first meeting between the two teams.
Facts: Denver looks to remain perfect before next week’s heavyweight bought against Dike-New Hartford. .... Cyclones senior quarterback Tye Bradley has thrown for nearly 500 yards with six touchdowns and has added three rushing scores. Junior running back Ethan Schoville has rushed for a team-high 711 yards and eight touchdowns. Senior receiver Zander Norman has eight catches for 163 yards and three touchdowns. Senior Nathan Olmstead has posted 31.5 tackles, including 14 solo stops and three tackles for loss. Senior Trevan Reiter leads Class 1A with four interceptions. ... East Marshall senior running back Garrett Kerber has rushed for 808 yards and nine touchdowns. Senior Tim Benson leads the team with 42 tackles.
Sumner-Fredericksburg (2-3, 1-1) at Cascade (2-3, 0-1)
What: Class 1A, District 4 football
When: 7 p.m. Friday
Where: Cascade
Last week: Sumner-Fredericksburg lost to MFL MarMac, 43-6; Cascade lost to Waterloo Columbus Catholic, 35-13.
Last meeting: Cascade won, 28-24, on Oct. 14, 2011.
Facts: This is the first meeting between the two teams in nearly 10 years. ... Sumner-Fredericksburg junior running back Kade Mitchell has 392 rushing yards and five touchdowns, while senior Peyton Schmitz leads the team with 30.5 tackles. Sophomore Jaymison Howard has recovered three fumbles. ... Cascade junior running abck Jack Menster has 10 rushing touchdowns this season, while junior Luke Ruggeberg has totaled 26 tackles.
Class 4A
Marion (1-4, 0-1) at Waverly-Shell Rock (4-1, 1-0)
What: Class 4A, District 2 football
When: 7:30 p.m. Friday
Where: Go-Hawk Stadium
Radio: KWAY 96.3 FM, 1470 AM
Twitter: @TylerPoslosky
Last week: Marion lost to Western Dubuque, 41-0; W-SR beat Waterloo East, 43-15.
Last meeting: This is the first meeting between the two teams.
Facts: Marion junior quarterback Alex Mota has thrown for 495 yards and has rushed for 381 yards with four touchdowns. Junior running back Kai Glade has 439 yards on the ground. Sophomore receiver Trey Franck has 233 receiving yards with two scores, and senior Max Lovell leads the team with 25.5 tackles. ... After missing last week, Go-Hawks junior running back Asa Newsom will be back in the lineup. Senior quarterback Grant Halverson has thrown for 479 yards and seven touchdowns. Junior back McCrae Hagarty has 554 yards rushing with five scores, while senior receiver Kaiser Luck has 15 catches for 227 yards. Senior Austin Dewey leads the team with 24 tackles, including 19 solo stops.
-Tyler Poslosky, Waverly Newspapers