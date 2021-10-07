8-man
Janesville (5-1, 4-1) at Clarksville (1-5, 0-4)
What: 8-man, District 3 football
When: 7 p.m. Friday
Where: Clarksville
Last week: Janesville beat Riceville, 50-8; Clarksville lost to Turkey Valley, 62-8.
Last meeting: Janesville won, 62-6, on Sept. 18, 2020.
Facts: Janesville bounced back with a win last week without the services of senior starting quarterback Leo Dodd, who is nursing an ankle injury. ... Junior Keegan Eastman got the start and made the most of it against Riceville, passing for 323 yards and four touchdowns. Senior Jared Hoodjer leads the Wildcats’ rushing attack with 489 yards and six touchdowns. Senior receiver Wiley Sherburne has hauled in nine touchdowns and averages 19.3 yards per catch. Senior Conner Clubine leads 8-man with 9.5 quarterback sacks, while senior Blake Destival is fifth in 8-man with 7.5 quarterback sacks. Janesville has won the last games in the series. ... The Indians are looking to snap a three-game losing streak. Senior quarterback Cooper Negen has thrown five touchdown passes, n while sophomore running back MaKade Bloker averaged 6.2 yards per carry and has found the end zone seven times. Junior Jacob Stauffer leads the Indians with nine catches for 236 yards and four touchdowns. Junior Connor Tesone leads the defense with 27 total tackles, including 19 solo stops.
Tripoli (4-2, 3-1) at Turkey Valley (6-0, 4-0)
What: 8-man, District 3 football
When: 7 p.m. Friday
Where: Turkey Valley
Last week: Tripoli beat West Central, 62-18; Turkey Valley beat Clarksville, 62-8.
Last meeting: This is the first meeting between the two schools.
Facts: The Panthers are looking to hand the Trojans their first loss of the season. Senior quarterback James Davis has thrown seven touchdown passes and has rushed for seven scores. Junior Rowan Carlson averages 9.1 yards per carry and has scored 10 rushing touchdowns on the season. Senior receiver Jase Hereid has hauled in 13 catches for 103 yards and three scores, while junior wideout Bryce Schroeder has caught 13 balls for 194 yards and three touchdowns. Hereid leads the Panthers defensively with 38 total tackles, including 26 solo stops, one quarterback sack and three tackles for loss. ... Turkey Valley junior quarterback Noah Hanson has thrown for 470 yards and nine touchdowns with four interceptions. Senior running back Marcus Herold has carried the ball 100 times for 601 yards and 11 scores. Senior receiver Garrett Kurtenbach has 11 catches for 155 yards and five touchdowns. Senior Dylan Reicks leads the Trojans’ defense with 33 total tackles, including 24 solo stops and 1.5 tackles for loss.
Class A
AGWSR (3-3, 2-3) at Nashua-Plainfield (2-4, 1-3)
What: Class A, District 3 football
When: 7 p.m. Friday
Where: Nashua
Last week: AGWSR beat Hudson, 20-0; Nashua-Plainfield lost to Grundy Center, 40-0.
Last meeting: Nashua-Plainfield won, 23-20, on Nov. 3, 2014.
Facts: This will be the first meeting between the two teams in seven years. Nashua-Plainfield leads the series, 2-1. ... AGWSR snapped a two-game losing streak last week. Senior running back Cale Culver has rushed for 561 yards and five touchdowns, while sophomore Kaden Abbas averages 6.6 yards per carry. Junior Bradly Roder has racked up a team-high 34 total tackles, including 25 solo stops and three tackles for loss. ... The Huskies are eyeing to gain some momentum in the final weeks of the regular season. Senior running back Trey Nelson has rushed for 479 yards and three touchdowns, while classmate Sam Fundermann has 470 rushing yards and two scores this season. Senior receiver Max Hillegas has 10 catches for 135 yards and two touchdowns. Senior McKade Munn leads the Huskies with 34.5 tackles, including 22 solo stops and 4.5 tackles for loss.
Wapsie Valley (4-2, 3-1) at North Tama (6-0, 4-0)
What: Class A, District 3 football
When: 7 p.m. Friday
Where: Traer
Last week: Wapsie Valley beat South Winneshiek, 35-6; North Tama beat BCLUW, 36-0.
Last meeting: North Tama won, 13-7, on Sept. 13, 2019.
Facts: Wapsie Valley is looking to build off last week’s victory over South Winneshiek. Senior running back Holten Robinson averages 5.2 yards per carry and has scored a team-high six touchdowns. Junior Hunter Kane has four rushing touchdowns this season. Junior Dawson Schmit leads Wapsie Valley with 31 tackles, including 27 solo stops. Junior Mason Harter has five quarterback sacks on the year. ... RedHawks senior quarterback Gabe Kopriva has thrown for 1,839 yards with 19 touchdowns to five interceptions. He’s also scored nine rushing touchdowns this season. Senior receiver Devin McKinley has eight touchdown catches, while classmate Adam Greiner has five. Senior Aiden Cook headlines North Tama’s defense with 59 tackles, including 36 solo stops, 1.5 quarterback sacks and seven tackles for loss.
Class 1A
Dike-New Hartford (6-0, 3-0) at Denver (6-0, 3-0)
What: Class 1A, District 3 football
When: 7 p.m. Friday
Where: Sharp Field
Radio: KWAY 99.3 FM
Twitter: @VanMan1973
Last week: Dike-New Hartford beat Aplington-Parkersburg, 31-0; Denver beat East Marshall, 48-0.
Last meeting: Dike-New Hartford won, 48-0, on Aug. 30, 2019.
Facts: This heavyweight bout will likely determine the winner of District 3. Wolverines senior quarterback Jacob Stockdale has thrown for 996 yards with eight touchdowns and five interceptions. Junior running back Jerek Hall has rushed for 1,002 yards and 14 touchdowns. Junior Nick Reinicke leads Dike-New Hartford with 53.5 tackles this season, including 30 solo stops, three quarterback sacks and seven tackles for loss. ... Denver junior running back Ethan Schoville has rushed for 835 yards and has scored eight touchdowns, while senior Caylor Hoeffer has rushed for 591 yards and 10 scores. Senior receiver Zander Norman has 13 catches for 224 yards and four touchdowns. Senior Nathan Olmstead leads the Cyclones with 35 tackles.
Beckman Catholic (6-0, 3-0) at Sumner-Fred. (2-4, 1-2)
What: Class 1A, District 4 football
When: 7 p.m. Friday
Where: Sumner
Last week: Beckman Catholic beat Waterloo Columbus Catholic, 35-34 in overtime; Sumner-Fredericksburg lost to Cascade, 66-21.
Last meeting: Beckman Catholic won, 14-0, on Sept. 16, 2011.
Facts: The Cougars have lost two in a row and are looking to get back in the win column. ... Beckman Catholic junior quarterback Cayden Gassmann has thrown seven touchdowns and has rushed for five scores. Senior Owen Huehnergarth leads the team with 936 rushing yards and 15 touchdowns. Junior Nick Wulfekuhle has posted a team-best 25 tackles, including 20 solo stops and 3.5 tackles for loss. ... Sumner-Fredericksburg junior Kade Mitchell averages 8.3 yards per carry and has found the end zone six times. Senior Peyton Schmitz leads the Cougars defensively with 33.5 tackles, including 19 solo stops.
Class 4A
Mason City (2-4, 1-1) at Waverly-Shell Rock (5-1, 2-0)
What: Class 4A, District 2 football
When: 7:30 p.m. Friday
Where: Go-Hawk Stadium
Radio: KWAY 96.3 FM, 1470 AM
Twitter: @TylerPoslosky
Last week: Mason City beat Waterloo East, 35-6; W-SR beat Marion, 42-0.
Last meeting: W-SR won, 22-0, on Sept. 4, 2015.
Facts: Mason City junior quarterback Kale Hobart has thrown for 851 yards with five touchdowns and six interceptions. He’s also scored five rushing touchdowns. Senior Leon Walker leads the offense with 135 rushing yards and a touchdowns. Senior receiver Carter Thomas averages 18.2 yards per catch, while senior Branson Peters has posted a team-high 60.5 tackles. ... Go-Hawks senior quarterback Grant Halverson has thrown 10 touchdown passes this season, while junior running back Asa Newsom averages 5.5 yards per carry and has scored five touchdowns. Senior Kaiser Luck leads the team with 371 receiving yards and three scores, while senior Austin Dewey has recorded a team-high 28.5 tackles.
-Tyler Poslosky, Waverly Newspapers