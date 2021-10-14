8-man
Dunkerton (4-3) at Janesville (6-1)
What: 8-man, non-district football
When: 7 p.m. Friday
Where: Jack Bolt Field
Last week: Dunkerton beat GMG, 56-26; Janesville beat Clarksville, 48-20.
Last meeting: Janesville won, 33-19, on Oct. 18, 2019.
Facts: Raiders senior running back Kaden Behrends ranks seventh in 8-man with 1,040 rushing yards. He averages 10 yards per carry and has scored 21 touchdowns this season. Junior Braiden VanLengen averages 6.2 yards per run and has scored five touchdowns. He also has 14 receptions for 196 yards to lead the team. Junior Oliver Fettkether has racked up a team-high 55.5 tackles, including 38 solo stops and eight tackles for loss. ... Janesville finished as the District 3 runner-up, and is looking for a final tune-up before opening the playoffs. Seniors Conner Clubine and Blake Destival are tied for first in 8-man with 10 quarterback sacks this season. Since taking over at quarterback for the injured Leo Dodd two weeks ago, junior Keegan Eastman has thrown for 634 yards with 11 touchdowns and five interceptions. Senior Jared Hoodjer leads the rushing attack for Janesville with 489 yards and six touchdowns. Senior Wiley Sherburne is tied for sixth in 8-man with 11 receiving touchdowns. Hoodjer leads Janesville with 50 tackles, including 32 solo stops, two quarterback sacks and eight tackles for loss.
Clarksville (1-6, 0-5) at Riceville (2-5, 2-4)
What: 8-man, District 3 football
When: 7 p.m. Friday
Where: Riceville
Last week: Clarksville lost to Janesville, 48-20; Riceville lost to North Iowa, 64-20.
Last meeting: This is the first meeting between the two schools.
Facts: Clarksville is looking to snap a four-game losing streak and end the season on a positive note. Sophomore running back MaKade Bloker has rushed for a team-high 758 yards and eight touchdowns, while sophomore Eli Schmidt has hauled in six catches for 173 yards and three scores. Junior Jacob Stauffer has 10 catches for 267 yards and four touchdowns. Junior Connor Tesone leads Clarksville with 37 tackles, including 28 solo stops. ... Riceville has lost two straight and three of its last four. Senior quarterback Theo Klaes has thrown for 1,112 yards with 13 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. Senior Lawson Losee has rushed for 304 yards with four trips to the end zone. He also leads the team in receiving with 36 catches for 427 yards and seven touchdowns. Losee is third in 8-man with 83 tackles.
Rockford (2-5, 2-4) at Tripoli (4-3, 3-2)
What: 8-man, District 3 football
When: 7 p.m. Friday
Where: Tripoli
Radio: KWAY FM 99.3.
Last week: Rockford beat West Central, 50-26; Tripoli lost to Turkey Valley, 46-12.
Last meeting: Tripoli won, 60-0, on Oct. 16, 2020.
Facts: Rockford senior quarterback Terran Romer has thrown for 635 yards and eight touchdowns this season, while junior running back Marshal Schlader has rushed for 566 yards and scored eight times. Junior Landen Arends leads the team with 22 catches for 352 yards and six touchdowns. Schlader leads 8-man with 88 total tackles ... A win Friday, and the Panthers are in the playoffs. Panthers junior Rowan Carlson headlines a heavy rushing attack with 732 yards and 11 touchdowns. Senior Jase Hereid has hauled in 18 passes for 141 yards and three touchdowns. Carlson leads Tripoli with 44.5 tackles.
Class A
Nashua-Plainfield (3-4, 2-3) at Hudson (1-6, 1-5)
What: Class A, District 3 football
When: 7 p.m. Friday
Where: Hudson
Last week: Nashua-Plainfield beat AGWSR, 38-14; Hudson lost to North Linn, 36-0.
Last meeting: Hudson won, 32-0, on Sept. 1, 2017.
Facts: Huskies senior Trey Nelson has rushed for a team-high 712 yards and five touchdowns, while classmate Sam Fundermann has rushed for 658 yards and also has scored five touchdowns. Senior Max Hillegas has hauled in a team-leading 10 passes for 135 yards and two touchdowns. Senior McKade Munn has posted a team-high 37 tackles, including 22 solo stops and 4.5 tackles for loss. ... Hudson senior Karter Krapfl averages 4.3 yards per carry, while senior Zander Larson has caught a team-high three touchdown passes. Senior Tate Entriken leads the team with 65.5 tackles.
BCLUW (0-7, 0-5) at Wapsie Valley (5-2, 4-1)
What: Class A, District 3 football
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Fairbank
Last week: BCLUW lost to Grundy Center, 46-7; Wapsie Valley beat North Tama, 14-0.
Last meeting: Wapsie Valley won, 54-0, on Oct. 4, 2019.
Facts: Wapsie Valley is 4-0 in the series and has not given up a point. ... Comets senior running back Nick Feldpausch averages 2.9 yards per run, while junior Connor Lynch has caught three touchdown passes. Senior Kade Pekarek has posted 51.5 tackles, including 31 solo stops. ... Warriors junior Holten Robinson has rushed for a team-high 602 yards on 124 carries and has scored six touchdowns. Junior Hunter Kane leads Wapsie Valley’s defense with 43 tackles. Juniors Braden Knight and Dawson Schmit have four interceptions each.
Class 1A
Denver (6-1, 3-1) at South Hardin (3-4, 2-2)
What: Class 1A, District 3 football
When: 7:30 p.m. Friday
Where: South Hardin
Last week: Denver lost to Dike-New Hartford, 35-10; South Hardin beat East Marshall, 40-7.
Last meeting: South Hardin won, 19-7, on Sept. 4, 2020.
Facts: Denver junior quarterback Tye Bradley has thrown for 737 yards and nine touchdowns, while classmate Ethan Schoville has rushed for a team-high 912 yards and eight touchdowns. Senior Caylor Hoffer has scored a team-leading 10 rushing touchdowns and has 12 catches for 142 yards and three scores. Senior Zander Norman leads the Cyclones with 16 catches for 244 yards and four scores. Senior Nathan Olmstead leads the team with 39.5 tackles. ... Tigers senior quarterback Mason Sheldahl has thrown for 1,264 yards with 11 touchdowns and six interceptions. Senior running back Wyatt Hollingsworth leads the team with 471 rushing yards, while junior Ryan Walters has 804 receiving yards with 10 touchdowns. Senior Waylen Butler leads South Hardin with 37 tackles.
Columbus Catholic (5-2, 3-1) at Sumner-Fred. (2-5, 1-3)
What: Class 1A, District 4 football
When: 7 p.m. Friday
When: Sumner
Last week: Columbus Catholic beat Postville by forfeit, 1-0; Sumner-Fredericksburg lost to Beckman Catholic, 28-0.
Last meeting: Columbus Catholic won, 28-0, on Sept. 25, 2020.
Facts: Sailors senior quarterback Carter Gallagher has completed 77 of 129 passes for 1,157 yards with 15 touchdowns and four interceptions. Senior Josh Heine averages 4.3 yards per run, while senior Caden Hartz has hauled in 28 passes for 543 yards and six touchdowns. Junior Carson Hartz leads the team with 66 tackles, including 54 solo stops. ... Cougars junior Kade Mitchell averages 7.4 yards per carry and has scored six touchdowns this season. Junior Trey Nederhoff has two touchdown receptions. Defensively, senior Peyton Schmitz has posted 49 tackles, including 30 solo stops and one tackle for loss.
Class 4A
Waverly-Shell Rock (6-1, 3-0) at Western Dubuque (4-3, 2-1)
What: Class 4A, District 2 football
When: 7:30 p.m. Friday
Where: Epworth
Radio: KWAY 96.3 FM, 1470 AM
Last week: W-SR beat Mason City, 64-20; Western Dubuque beat Waterloo East, 55-21.
Last meeting: Western Dubuque won, 47-21, on Oct. 16, 2020.
Facts: The Go-Hawks enter this one looking to avenge a pair of losses on this same field last season, including one that ended their season. ... W-SR has outscored its District 2 opponents 149-35 this season. Senior quarterback Grant Halverson has thrown for 835 yards with 11 touchdowns and one interception. Junior McCrae Hagarty has rushed for 715 yards and eight touchdowns, while classmate Asa Newsom averages 6.1 yards per carry. Senior Kaiser Luck leads the team with 21 catches for 417 yards and three touchdowns. Senior Austin Dewey leads the defense with 36 tackles, including 29 solo stops. ... Bobcats senior quarterback Jack Clemens ranks fourth in 4A with 1,452 passing yards, while senior Spencer Zinn is fourth in 4A with 805 rushing yards. Senior Andrew Oltmanns has caught 32 passes for 525 yards and eight touchdowns. Seniors Dominic Frost and Evan Surface lead the Bobcats defensively with 24 tackles apiece.
