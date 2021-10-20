8-man
Newell-Fonda (7-1) at Janesville (7-1)
What: 8-man, first-round playoffs
When: 7 p.m. Friday
Where: Jack Bolt Field
Last week: Newell-Fonda beat Ar-We-Va, 48-6; Janesville beat Dunkerton, 56-18.
Last meeting: This is the first meeting between the two schools.
Facts: More than 150 miles separate the two schools, depending on which highway you take. The first meeting between the two proud programs comes in the first round of the playoffs. Both teams finished second in their respective district. ... This will be just the third road game of the season for Newell-Fonda. Junior quarterback Mason Dicks ranks 12th in 8-man with 1,206 passing yards to go along with his 16 touchdowns and two interceptions. He owns a 171.7 QB rating, which ranks second in 8-man. He’s also dangerous when he keeps the ball himself. He’s rushed for 1,029 yards and scored 17 touchdowns on the ground. Junior Wyatt Kreft has 13 rushing touchdowns on the season, while senior receiver Trey Jungers has hauled in 41 passes for 636 yards and eight touchdowns. Jungers also has snagged a team-high four interceptions. Senior Will Pitstick is tied for 19th in 8-man with six quarterback sacks. ... Wildcats junior Keegan Eastman has done well since taking over at quarterback for the injured Leo Dodd. Eastman has completed 49 of 87 passes for 871 yards with 16 touchdowns and five interceptions. Senior Jared Hoodjer has rushed for a team-best 590 yards and six scores, while senior receiver Wiley Sherburne is tied for fourth in 8-man with 14 touchdown catches. Sherburne leads Janesville with 560 receiving yards. Defensively, the Wildcats are led by senior linemen Conner Clubine and Blake Destival, who are tied for second in 8-man with 10 quarterback sacks apiece. Hoodjer leads the team with 57.5 total tackles.
Tripoli (5-3) at Don Bosco (6-2)
What: 8-man, first-round playoffs
When: 7 p.m. Friday
Where: Gilbertville
Radio: KWAY FM 99.3
Last week: Tripoli beat Rockford, 66-12; Don Bosco beat Meskwaki, 1-0 (by forfeit).
Last meeting: Don Bosco won, 44-38, on Oct. 30, 2020.
Facts: Tripoli is looking to avenge last season’s playoff loss to Don Bosco. Junior Rowan Carlson leads the Panthers with 933 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns. Junior Bryce Schroeder has snagged 15 passes for 207 yards and three touchdowns, while senior Jace Hereid also has hauled in three touchdown passes. Tripoli has scored three touchdowns on returns – two on kickoffs and one on a punt. Schroeder and Hereid have three interceptions apiece on the season, while Carlson leads the team with 49 tackles, including 26 solo stops, six quarterback sacks and 14 tackles for loss. ... Don Bosco is 7-0 in the series dating back to 2012. Senior Cade Tenold ranks fifth in 8-man in all-purpose yards (1,513). He has rushed for 921 with 17 touchdowns and has 260 receiving yards with five touchdowns. Senior Ryan Naughton has five touchdown catches this season, while senior Foxe Youngblut leads the squad with 44.5 tackles, including 30 solo stops.
Class A
Nashua-Plainfield (4-4) at North Linn (8-0)
What: Class A, first-round playoffs
When: 7 p.m. Friday.
Where: Coggon
Last week: Nashua-Plainfield beat Hudson, 20-18; North Linn beat Maquoketa Valley, 50-0.
Last meeting: This is the first meeting between the two schools.
Facts: The Huskies are riding a two-game winning streak heading into this showdown. Senior Sam Fundermann leads the ground attack with 859 rushing yards and six touchdowns, while classmate Trey Nelson has rushed for 772 yards with six scores. Fundermann and senior Max Hillegas have two touchdown catches each. Junior McKade Munn leads the team with 41 tackles, while Nelson has snagged four interceptions. The Huskies have forced 22 turnovers. ... North Linn junior quarterback Tate Haughenbury ranks second in Class A with 19 touchdown passes and has thrown for 1,534 yards. Senior running back Cade Haughenbury has rushed for 813 yards and 10 touchdowns, while senior receiver Austin Hilmer has 46 catches for 678 yards and nine scores. Sophomore Landen Paul leads the team with 48.5 tackles, including 39 solo stops, three quarterback sacks and 17 tackles for loss.
Alburnett (4-4) at Wapsie Valley (6-2)
What: Class A, first-round playoffs
When: 7 p.m. Friday
Where: Fairbank
Last week: Albrunett beat Columbus Junction, 13-9; Wapsie Valley beat BCLUW, 47-0.
Last meeting: Wapsie Valley won, 32-6, on Sept. 8, 2017.
Facts: Alburnett senior quarterback Connor Rock has thrown for 949 yards with six touchdowns and eight interceptions. Junior running back Carson Klostermann has rushed for 564 yards, while sophomore receiver Braydon Osborn has four touchdown catches. Junior Brody Neighbor leads the team with 58.5 tackles. ... Wapsie Valley is 2-1 in the series dating back to 2011. Senior running back Holten Robinson has rushed for a team-high 735 yards and eight touchdowns, while junior Hunter Kane has scored five rushing touchdowns. Kane leads the Warriors with 49 tackles.
Class 1A
MFL MarMac (6-2) at Denver (7-1)
What: Class 1A, first-round playoffs
When: 7 p.m. Friday
Where: Sharp Field
Last week: MFL MarMac lost to Beckman Catholic, 41-7; Denver beat South Hardin, 47-7.
Last meeting: Denver won, 49-0, on Oct. 6, 2017.
Facts: The Bulldogs have won three of their last four entering Friday’s game. Senior running back Cullen McShane has rushed for 926 yards and 12 touchdowns, while classmate Gabe McGeough has rushed for 753 yards and eight scores. McShane leads the team with 49 tackles. ... Denver junior quarterback Tye Bradley has thrown 12 touchdown passes, while junior Ethan Schoville has rushed for 1,021 yards and 10 scores. Senior Caylor Hoffer also has rushed for 10 touchdowns. Senior receiver Zander Norman has six touchdown catches and 392 receiving yards. Senior Nathan Olmstead has racked up 44.5 tackles.
Class 4A
Decorah (6-2, 4-0) at Waverly-Shell Rock (7-1, 4-0)
What: Class 4A, District 2 regular-season football
When: 7:30 p.m. Friday
Where: Go-Hawk Stadium
Radio: KWAY FM 96.3, AM 1470
Last week: Decorah beat Waterloo East, 37-0; W-SR beat Western Dubuque, 55-39.
Last meeting: W-SR won, 21-17, on Oct. 2, 2020.
Facts: It all comes down to this game. The District 2 title is on the line. The Vikings are 10-6 in the series dating back to 2006 and have won two of the last three. Senior quarterback Keenan Tyler has thrown for 1,252 yards with 15 touchdowns and four interceptions. He’s also rushed for 409 yards and seven scores. Senior receiver Joseph Bockman leads the team with 419 receiving yards and five scores. Tyler leads the team with 34.5 tackles. Decorah is tied for second with W-SR with 14 interceptions in 4A. ... Go-Hawks senior quarterback Grant Halverson has thrown 11 touchdown passes to just two interceptions. Junior McCrae Hagarty has rushed for a team-high 840 yards and 11 touchdowns. Senior Kaiser Luck has 21 catches for 417 yards and three touchdowns. Classmate Austin Dewey leads the defense with 42 tackles.
