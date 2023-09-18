It was a tough weekend of competition for the area volleyball teams in Dike, Lisbon and Janesville.
Denver at Dike-New Hartford invitational
The Cyclones opened up the tough invitational with a match against host Dike-New Hartford.
D-NH beat Denver in that opening match 2-0 (21-13, 21-8).
Channing Johnson finished with eight assists and Jessica Gergen had five kills.
Denver bounced back in match two of the day against Van Meter. The Cyclones took set one 21-13 and they edged out a set two win 21-18 to win the match 2-0.
Johnson had 17 assists and Gergen finished with 10 kills in the match.
Dubuque Hempstead was no match for Denver in match three and the Cyclones swept yet again, 2-0 (21-8, 21-15) to start the day 2-1.
Johnson finished with 15 assists and Gergen slammed home five kills.
Going against conference rival Sumner-Fredericksburg, the Cyclones made easy work of the Cougars with a 2-0 (25-15, 25-12) win to advance to the championship match against D-NH.
Johnson put up 26 assists in the match and Gergen led the team with nine kills in just two sets.
The championship match was much closer than the opening one, but the Wolverines were too much for the Cyclones and Denver fell 0-2 (17-25, 16-25).
Johnson led the team in assists once again with 15 and Gergen had six kills.
The Cyclones are now 20-5 on the season.
Sumner-Fredericksburg at Dike-New Hartford invitational
The Cougars of Sumner-Fredericksburg were looking to bounce back after a tough Tuesday night triangular.
Playing to 21 in the pool play matches, S-F dropped their first set to Center Point-Urbana, 21-23. The Cougars rolled in the final two sets, 21-15 and 15-8 to win the match 2-1.
Alexa Buhman had 27 assists and Isabelle Elliott led with 10 kills in the match.
Humboldt proved no trouble for S-F and they went on to win 2-0 (21-14, 21-14) with Buhman having 19 assists and Elliott hammering home eight kills.
Against a tough Osage team in the pool play finale, S-F rolled to a 2-0 (21-12, 21-17) win over the Green Devils.
Buhman led the team yet again in assists with 16 and Elliott finished with 11 kills.
The Cougars fell in tournament play to Denver 0-2 (15-25, 12-25).
Buhman had 12 assists in the loss and Elliott had seven kills.
S-F is now 11-8 on the year.
Wapsie Valley at Lisbon
Playing in Lisbon, the Wapsie Valley volleyball team got off to a hot start against Midland, beating the Eagles 2-0 (21-6, 21-9).
Avery Jones had 19 assists to lead the team and Kallie Franzen had seven kills in the win.
The Warriors made easy work of West Branch in match two of the day and won 2-0 (21-8, 21-18). Jones finished the match with 15 assists and Anna Curley led with eight kills.
Anamosa was the first roadblock for Wapsie Valley. While the Warriors did take set one 21-13, the Blue Raiders took sets two and three 21-15, 15-11 to beat Wapsie Valley 2-1.
Jones had 25 assists in three sets and Buhr had nine kills.
Looking to bounce back against West Burlington, the Warriors edged out a 2-0 (25-22, 25-21) win.
Jones finished the match with 35 assists and Buhr slammed home 13 kills.
In the red bracket championship, Wapsie Valley saw Anamosa once again.
The Blue Raiders took down the Warriors 2-0 (25-19, 25-20) to end Wapsie Valley’s day.
Jones put up 27 assists and Franzen had eight kills.
Wapsie Valley is now 14-9 on the year.
Janesville home volleyball tournament
The Janesville volleyball team hosted a small, but tough tournament this last weekend.
Against 2A No. 3 Grundy Center in the opening match, the Spartans won 2-0 (21-12, 21-12).
Tayah Pollock had 11 assists and Zoey Barnes led with six kills.
The Wildcats bounced back in match two of the day with a close 2-1 (21-13, 18-21, 15-13) win over conference foe Dunkerton.
Pollock finished with 28 assists and Barnes had 14 kills in the three sets.
Against 3A Union, the Wildcats lost a close set one 19-21, but they bounced back with a really tight 22-20 set two win. In the final set, Janesville came away with the 15-11, 2-1 match win over the highly ranked Knights.
Pollock was an offensive maestro with 35 assists while Barnes tallied another 14 kills to lead the team.
After that big win, Iowa Falls-Alden was no match and the Wildcats won 2-0 (21-14, 21-14).
Pollock put up another 16 assists and Barnes finished with a team high four kills.
In the daycap against Mason City, the Wildcats went out in style with a 2-0 (21-10, 21-16) win over the Riverhawks.
Pollock led the final game with 17 assists and Barnes had seven kills.
The Wildcats are now 11-5 on the season.