A few teams were in action across the area and saw some things that they liked.
Denver at Aplington-Parkersburg Tournament
The No. 5 ranked Cyclones started off a tough tournament against a very tough opponent.
In the first match of pool play, Denver jumped out to a 1-0 match lead with a 21-14 set one win, but Grundy Center bounced back and the Cyclones lost 18-21 to move into a decisive set three.
Playing to 15, the Spartans forced extra points, but Denver was able to hold on for the 20-18 set three win to win the match 2-1.
In match two of the day against AGWSR, the Cyclones were on cruise control and beat the Cougars 2-0 (21-11, 21-17) to start the day 2-0.
Battling against the No. 1 team in 1A, Ankeny Christian, Denver struggled and ultimately fell 0-2 (16-21, 6-21) to close pool play with a 2-1 record.
In the first round of tournament play, Denver saw West Delaware.
The Hawks were no issues for the Cyclones as they won 2-0 (25-17, 25-16) to advance to the next round.
Wapsie Valley was up next and the two teams battled like usual in their yearly games.
The Cyclones rolled to a 25-15 set one win, but the Warriors battled back in set two. Ultimately, Denver was too much and took set two 25-23 to win the match 2-0 and advance to the finals.
It was a rematch of the first game of the day for the finals and the Spartans were looking for revenge of their first loss of the season.
Grundy Center took set one 25-21 and held off the Cyclones for the 25-23, 2-0 match win.
Denver went 5-1 on the day and are now 16-3 on the season.
Stats for the tournament were unavailable at the time of writing.
Wapsie Valley at Aplington-Parkersburg Tournament
The Warriors opened their tournament with a match against West Delaware.
The Hawks took set one 21-15 and nearly won set two, but Wapsie Valley held on for the 21-19 win to force a set three.
In that third set, Wapsie Valley cruised to a 15-11, 2-1 match win.
Avery Jones finished the match with 26 assists and Taylor Buhr led with 11 kills.
Playing against the host Aplington-Parkersburg, the Falcons were able to take set one 23-21, but Wapsie Valley rolled to a 21-13 set two win to force yet another third set.
It was business as usual in that third set as the Warriors won 15-11 to take the match 2-1.
Wapsie Valley cruised to a 2-0 (21-10, 21-10) win over Nashua-Plainfield in the final match of pool play.
The Cyclones beat Wapsie Valley 2-0 in the final match of the day for the Warriors.
The black and gold went 3-1 on Saturday and are now 11-6 on the year.
Stats for the final three matches were unavailable at the time of writing.
Waverly-Shell Rock at Jody Dosser Classic
The Go-Hawks were in action on Saturday in Osage at the Jody Dosser Classic.
The No. 11 ranked Chickasaws were the first up for the Go-Hawks. Waverly-Shell Rock battled in set one, but fell 17-21 and New Hampton took control of the second set and W-SR lost 11-21.
Sydney Bienemann led with 11 assists and Katelyn Eggena had four kills.
Match two wasn’t any easier against 5A No. 6 Cedar Falls and W-SR lost 0-2 (11-21, 11-21). Bienemann finished with 12 assists and Kennedy Weichers slammed down four kills.
Looking for a bounce back game in match three, the Go-Hawks saw Clarion-Goldfield-Dows.
W-SR rolled to a 2-0 (21-14, 21-7) win over the Cowgirls.
Bienemann finished with 14 assists and Eggena had six kills in the win.
No. 15 in 3A and host Osage was up next for W-SR.
The Green Devils took set one 21-17 and rolled in set two for a 21-9 set win to put the Go-Hawks at 1-3 on the day.
Bienemnan put up eight assists in the fourth game and Eggena hit down four kills.
In the final match of the day, W-SR fell 0-2 (15-21, 18-21) in a very close match against Forest City.
Once again, Bienemann led with 14 assists and Eggena had five kills.
W-SR is now 5-12 on the year.