Waverly-Shell Rock, Denver and Janesville volleyball were all in action this past weekend at various tournaments around the state.
W-SR made the trip to Mason City and started off with a tough test against Osage. The Go-Hawks dropped their first match of the day, 2-1, losing to Osage 13-21, 21-18 and 7-15.
Match two saw the Go-Hawks match up against Humbolt. W-SR got back on track with a 2-1 win of their own. The Go-Hawks beat the Wildcats 21-17, 20-22 and 15-10.
W-SR was looking to keep the momentum against host school, Mason City, in match three of the day. The Go-Hawks continued to roll with a 2-0 win, 22-20 and 21-16.
Central Springs was next on the list for W-SR and the Go-Hawks rolled to a 2-1 win by scores of 21-14, 16-21 and 15-10.
The last match of the Saturday tournament was against Clear Lake. W-SR ended the day with a 4-1 record after beating the Lions 2-0, 21-15 and 21-12.
The Cyclones had the long trek to Hull for their weekend tournament. Denver faced off against Boyden-Hull for its first match of the day and came away with the 2-0 win, 21-10 and 21-9.
Sergeant Bluff-Luton put up a tougher fight against the Cyclones, but Denver pulled out a 2-1 win, 20-22, 22-20 and 15-7.
Denver dropped their first match of the day against Hinton, 2-1, falling 21-15, 17-21 and 13-15.
Up next for Denver was perennial South Dakota powerhouse, Dakota Valley. The Cyclones edged out a 2-1 win, 21-25, 25-10, 15-7.
The final tough task of the day was against number two ranked Western Christian. The Cyclones were swept 0-2, 13-25 and 19-25 to end their day 3-2.
Janesville travelled to Hampton-Dumont and had a tough day, going 0-3.
Its first match was against Iowa Falls-Alden, which Janesville lost 0-2, 16-21 and 19-21.
Kuemper Catholic was next for the Wildcats. Janesville fell again 0-2, 16-21 and 11-21.
The final match of the day for Janesville was against Webster City. The Lynx won 2-0, 19-21 and 17-21.