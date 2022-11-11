Local and state dignitaries joined hundreds—perhaps thousands—of volunteers and visitors in Sumner’s City Park July 16 to honor veterans of the Vietnam War.
Coinciding with the city’s 150th anniversary celebration, the four-day event centered on a half-size replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial, the Moving Wall, that was in Sumner July 14-18.
Saturday was the official “Welcome Home” event for the troops who served during the Vietnam War.
Master of Ceremonies Greg Miner greeted hundreds of Vietnam vets, family members and supporters at a special ceremony after lunch.
“Vietnam veterans, welcome home to the welcome home that you never received!” he boomed through the microphone. “It’s an honor and a privilege to be here.”
As a historical perspective, when Vietnam veterans returned home, many were met with hostility.
A lineup of local and state dignitaries expressed long-overdue appreciation to the veterans of an American war that for decades had been swept under the rug.
“I’m so pleased to be here because we have the opportunity to reflect on the service and the sacrifice of those that served during the Vietnam War,” said Iowa’s junior senator, Joni Ernst.
“Our Vietnam veterans, when they came home from war, they did not have the reception that they deserved, and our country is making up for it now,” she continued.
Ernst nodded across the park toward the Moving Wall display.
“If you have not visited this beautiful Moving Wall, please take the time to do so,” she said. “Stop. Reflect on the sacrifice of those that gave their lives, for our POW/MIA, those that were KIA—killed in action—but also those that did come home, but suffered from the terrible dark scars that come from having served in wartime.”
Ernst, who was in the military for 23 years and served in Operation Iraqi Freedom, said, “Those men and women that gave their lives, they are heroes. Let us not ever forget. We should always honor their legacy and their sacrifice in keeping us free and safe.”
Ernst was followed by Iowa State Rep. Sandy Salmon, who is a U.S. Marine Corps veteran.
“I appreciate this opportunity to speak with you during this solemn and sober ceremony, where we remember those who have given their lives for freedom in the Vietnam War,” Salmon said.
She touched on the lives of the three Sumner men who died in the Vietnam War: Allen James Avery (1946-1966), Richard James Meighan (1944-1968) and Myron Jerome Poock (1943-1968).
“In all, Iowans lost 869 of their young men during the Vietnam War,” she said. “Over 58,000 Americans lost their lives in the Vietnam War.”
Referring to all who served in Vietnam, Salmon said, “We stand on their shoulders. We are forever grateful for their sacrifice.”
Iowa Rep. Ashley Hinson was unable to attend the ceremony but sent a statement with her staff member, Kristina McBurney.
“Vietnam veterans deserve to be honored for their service to our country,” McBurney read. “The congresswoman is so grateful for those who answered the call to serve in Vietnam and in other wars to defend our freedoms.”
Fifteen-year-old Caleb Sinnwell from Nashua also addressed the crowd, first reading a statement from Iowa Sen. Chuck Grassley.
“One of the most important things we can do as Americans is ensure that the service of veterans is never forgotten by future generations or taken for granted,” Grassley wrote.
“I thank all veterans in attendance today for their service and commend all who worked to ensure that the legacy of veterans is remembered and honored for generations to come.”
In his own comments, Sinnwell, who won a National History Day championship for his project about the Ghost Army World War II unit, discussed his work lobbying to bring recognition to the overlooked group in the form of a Congressional Gold Medal.
With the help of Iowa’s senators, Sinnwell succeeded, and the Ghost Army unit was awarded that honor in December 2021.
“This experience, helping accomplish recognition for those veterans who received none, was very important to me,” he said, “as their stories of no recognition sounded quite familiar.”
Sinnwell referred to the many discussions he has had with his grandfather, Roger Buchholz, who was drafted in the Army as a combat engineer and served in Vietnam.
“I love veterans,” the teenager said. “I believe their bravery, stories and sacrifices should never be forgotten. It is because of servicemen and –women, both past and present, that we are the land of the free and the home of the brave.”
After the speakers, emcee Miner read a “roll call” of almost 200 Sumner vets who served during the Vietnam War.
Volunteers delivered a special honor coin to each of the veterans who was present or to a representative of the veteran, along with a personal “welcome home” letter from a North Fayette High School student.
“This is your welcome home,” Miner repeated. “Welcome home, Vietnam vets! We appreciate everything you’ve done, the sacrifices you’ve gone through.”