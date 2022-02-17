I’ve been wondering about creation lately. This wonderment coincides, unsurprisingly, with Genesis 1-3, the first three chapters in the Bible, being the current topic in my college classroom.
My class addresses these chapters over a number of days. We read the biblical texts carefully, paying attention to details. We compare and contrast Genesis 1 and Genesis 2-3, looking for the things that each passage emphasizes. We wonder about the actions and intentions of all the characters described in the Eden narrative in Genesis 2-3 — Adam, Eve, the talking snake, and God.
We think about the world around us and how similar and different it is to the world described there. We look at summaries of parts of Babylonian narratives (the Enuma Elish and Atrahasis for those wondering). We note the many similarities to biblical narratives and also the many differences. We wonder together about what those differences might mean. We start to explore the many different ways that people understand the inspiration of scripture and why that might matter.
We only scratch the surface, of course. These chapters at the beginning of Genesis invite readers to return again and again. They invite wonderment and questioning—and sometimes confusion. In all of this, I find myself wondering just what it is about these chapters that continue to inspire and stir up.
These particular chapters, of course, have been and continue to be the source of much controversy. (Surely some of you read my second paragraph and shook your head at the way I approach this in the classroom). Inspiration of scripture, gender and gender roles, evolution, marriage, sexuality, and the list goes on — these chapters may not be the source of controversy about these things, but their interpretations continue to play a role in the ways that these matters are discussed and considered.
I won’t go into detail on any of these matters here, though I certainly have much to say. A column is a good place to raise questions and to invite you to think with me. It is not a great place for the kind of respectful listening and conversing that these types of matters require.
I will say this. I continue to think that these chapters in Genesis have more to say about human interaction with one another and the earth as a whole than about when or how that world was created. When I read these chapters, I see a vision of a world in which humans have responsibility to care for the world around them and are at the same time creatures who are bound in responsibility to one another and to that which has a yet higher power.
I see a vision of a world in which humans are called to respect each other as full partners as we live into the roles we hold. I see a call to humility, a call to stand in awe of the world around us and that which came before it. I see imperfection, broken relationships of all sorts, and promises of new possibility offered in abundance.
This merely scrapes the surface of what these chapters have to offer — and they are enough to capture my wonderment for quite a while.