I am often hesitant to write about Christian ethics. This is partially because Christianity – or any religion – is about more than ethics.
Within my particular Lutheran Christian tradition, concern about certain actions earning favor with God sometimes leads to a reluctance to speak about ethics at all. Secondly, I hesitate because I know that I am inconsistent in my actions, often falling short of what I claim (an example of sin, to be sure).
Yet the way in which one understands God, self and the world certainly has bearing on one’s ethics. The way in which one lives into a religious tradition reflects in a person’s life. Or, as several former teachers of mine liked to say, God may not need my good works, but my neighbor does.
But how does one go about it? As I look to what is central in Christian tradition (not the whole – but the center parts), what I find are the following:
1. God, creator of heaven and earth, became incarnate in the person of Jesus Christ. Among other things, this means that God cares about humans – our beings, our bodies, our communities – enough to enter into them in an embodied way.
2. God incarnate (Jesus) teaches the centrality of self-sacrificial love, particularly for those who are most vulnerable, and on the cross sacrifices God’s self for the good of humanity and for a reconciled relationship between God and humanity.
I have been contemplating these core teachings in the midst of this pandemic. How does one embody love – the self-sacrificial love that Jesus pours out on the cross – for the sake of the most vulnerable in this time and this place? There are many answers to this question, but I have a hard time with answers that don’t include masks and vaccinations.
Masks do more to protect those around me than a mask will protect me. Vaccination helps to stop the spread, making it safer for those who are immunocompromised or who for health reasons cannot be vaccinated. This seems to be the very definition of caring for loving one’s neighbor as one’s self.
These actions are not without sacrifice. Masks are uncomfortable. Masks create barriers that I would prefer to not be there. Vaccinations have side effects – including discomfort at the time of injection. Some will claim that we don’t know all the risks, but we do know what happens without the vaccine. COVID spreads. People continue to become sick – sometimes nothing more than an inconvenience, sometimes in serious, ongoing ways. People die.
I’ll be very honest – more blunt that I typically am in this column. I find masking and vaccination to be at the very core of my Christian witness. Anything less would seem to claim my own comfort, desires, or health to be more valuable than that of my neighbor – particularly my neighbors who cannot receive a vaccine or mask due to age or ongoing health concerns.It would seem to run counter to what I preach.
So, in witness to my Christian faith and in service to my neighbor, I wear a mask in most indoor, public places, and I received two doses of a vaccine.