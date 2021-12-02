I’ve been wondering about time. There so many ways to mark time.
On Wartburg’s campus, it’s the time of year when one sees masses of students in black dresses and tuxedos as they make their way toward Neumann Auditorium for Christmas with Wartburg rehearsals and performances.
I’ve already heard “It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year” playing in anticipation of Christmas.
And in the Church, we celebrate Advent, that liturgical season that marks the four weeks before the celebration of Christ’s birth with candles.
I’ve always liked Advent, with its orderly progression of weeks and attendant rituals. Growing up, my family lit the candles on an Advent wreath each evening after supper, along with a prayer and a story from a children’s devotional book. We ended our ritual with singing a verse of a different Christmas carol each night, learning the hymns that we would sing in worship on Christmas Eve.
My first year in college I missed this family ritual and instead made paper Advent candles for my closet door as my DIY, firesafe substitution for an Advent wreath that marked the weeks both until Christmas the end of final exams.
As a child, the candles, one lit each of the four weeks of Advent, were a way to help with my impatience for the coming holiday, with promises of family, friends, and worship with extra music and fire that the adults let even children hold.
Eventually I learned that Advent waiting is about more than the arrival of a holiday. It’s a reminder of the slow but certain movement toward the fullness of time, when earth and heaven are united once more.
It’s a reminder I need at the moment. As Coronatide continues on into the future, as schedules and calendars fill with very important appointments and deadlines, as the cold and snowy winter season looms in front of us, I need the reminder that the details that fill our days are not the whole of what is or what will be.
At the same time, the act of lighting a candle — a seemingly insignificant act — reminds me to attend to the small joys of the day as well. Those candles remind me that in the midst of my busy-ness, the peace of Christ comes, helping me to recognize the ongoing, life-giving work of God in our midst.
Each week, as one flame becomes two, then three and four, the brightness increases. As the flames grow, so does the vision of those gathering around. We can see each other more clearly and in each other see a vision of what can be — of peace, of joy, of hope, of love, of that goodness intended by a benevolent creator and made real in the flesh of an incarnate savior.