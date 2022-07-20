I’ve been wondering about religion in the public sphere as of late. That’s probably not a surprise to any of you. Religion has been in the news, mostly because of recent Supreme Court rulings about abortion and public prayer at public school events. One of the things that has struck me since the ruling that overturned the precedent set by Roe vs. Wade was first leaked and then announced is how Christianity, as a whole, is associated with the court ruling—both explicitly and implicitly. We could spend hours or days exploring what various religious traditions have to say about this, but I’ll stick with my own tradition here.
There are, of course, many Christians who celebrate this ruling. There are, of course, many Christians who are most definitely not celebrating. As with so many things, faithful Christians look to the Bible and their own religious tradition and come out in very different places—and it is hard to recognize how it is that we all come from the same tradition.
There are plenty of others who would like religion to stay out of it completely. This is a constitutional matter, they will say, rather than a religious one. Why are people legislating their faith? I’ve written before about how voting and advocacy work can be part of one’s faith practice, so I don’t buy the idea that one’s faith can or should be compartmentalized into a neat public/private dichotomy. I know that my own faith and religious practice are part of what lead me to mourn this court ruling and even more the unnuanced ways that laws prohibiting abortion are being enacted across the country. What follows here is my own working out of this issue, in line with my own tradition’s (ELCA) public speech on abortion.
The Bible doesn’t actually say much about abortion directly. A verse or two here and there that poetically describe God as source of life. A verse here or there that talk about restitution for causing a miscarriage. What I do see in the Bible is a call to preserve life and to work for abundant life. As with many things, this sounds simple—until it’s not. Whose life? Is this about individuals or about communal life? What makes life abundant? Is it sheer existence, or is there more to it? The Bible hosts a wonderful, rich discussion about all these things, bringing in faithful responses from multiple perspectives.
Laws rarely if ever get at these sorts of questions with the nuance needed, and laws that prohibit abortion in all or most cases certainly do not. Such laws ignore that in the case of a pregnancy, there are many lives involved, most notably the pregnant person. Such laws ignore that one aspect of abundant life is the ability to morally deliberate and to make one’s own health care and reproductive decisions. Rather, I support laws that take seriously that presume people who are pregnant are moral agents capable of making decisions within their own unique circumstances. I support laws that take seriously that abundant life is not solely about existence but about much, much more. I support laws that allow doctors to bring their own expertise and care to their patients. I support laws that allow that an abortion just might be the decision that allows for the most abundant life for the most people.
The Rev. Dr. Kristin Wendland is an assistant professor of religion at Wartburg College. She can be reached at kristin.wendland@wartburg.edu.