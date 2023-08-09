I’ve been wondering about words and translations, especially in ancient writings like the Bible. Do they matter? How do they matter? Actually, wondering about this has been a long term project and is part of what brought me to my current calling.
Most semesters at Wartburg, I use the example of the unicorns to show how tricky translation can be. It’s a bit of a silly example and doesn’t really affect the broader background of the Bible, but it shows how translation is an ongoing exercise.
First, a quick lesson in how the Hebrew Bible came to be in English. Hebrew was translated into Greek. In much of Europe, Greek was translated into Latin. Eventually, in the 16th century CE, as modern languages, beginning with German, English, and other European languages) began to be acceptable, translators began to translate from Greek into those modern languages and then from Hebrew into these modern languages. Some continued to translate from Latin, which led to some…surprises in the English.
Confused yet? The unicorns can help. In Psalm 29:6, for example, some versions, like the King James Version, read like this:
[God] maketh them also to skip like a calf; Lebanon and Sirion like a young unicorn.
The verse is a statement of God’s power over peoples and nations, like Lebanon and Sirion. The word in question is translated in many modern English translations as “young wild ox.” It turns out that animals are hard to translate because there isn’t usually much context to help a reader. When the psalm was translated into Greek, the word used was something like “one horned creature.” When the psalm was translated from Greek into Latin, it turned into “unicorn,”—a wild, one-horned animal that could skip about like the calf in the first half of the verse. This, then, gets carried into some English translations. Other English translations went back to the Hebrew, made some comparisons with modern Hebrew and other languages from that area, and figured out that the word in question likely means wild ox—not unicorn.
This short lesson into the wilds of Bible translation can make people nervous, but it’s not meant to question the integrity of the Bible. The very opposite, in fact. English translations are generally quite reliable—though there are questions about some loaded words like “marriage” (doesn’t appear in the Hebrew Bible); “homosexuality” (a modern concept that isn’t really equivalent to what is described in either the Hebrew Bible or the New Testament) do require some context and thoughtfulness to move from one language and world to the other. Yet, throughout the centuries, the Bible itself has continued to be an important witness, particularly for Jewish and Christian communities, of God and God’s work in the world.
Translation itself is part of this, not in spite of all the complexities described above but at least partially because of them, with different translations and languages emphasizing different aspects of the biblical witness. For this I am continually grateful.