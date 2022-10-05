Kristin Wendland

Rev. Dr. Kristin Wendland Wartburg College

I’ve been wondering lately about the different ways that people talk about God. Within the Bible are a myriad of images and titles for God. Wisdom. Shepherd. Rock who gives us birth. Lord. Alpha and Omega. Midwife. Vine. King. Servant.

As I think about my own language for God, I notice that I am fairly limited in the ways I talk about God. This is surprising to me because I actually write articles and give workshops on this very topic! Yet, I note that when I pray, I tend to stick with images like “Good and loving God” or “Father.” None of these are bad—they just don’t come close to acknowledging the many ways that God could be faithfully described and titled. When I take the time to prepare texts for worship, I do try broadening that language—though I often fall back on the language that my own denomination publishes in its worship materials, which is overwhelmingly language of Lord and Father.