I’ve been wondering lately about the different ways that people talk about God. Within the Bible are a myriad of images and titles for God. Wisdom. Shepherd. Rock who gives us birth. Lord. Alpha and Omega. Midwife. Vine. King. Servant.
As I think about my own language for God, I notice that I am fairly limited in the ways I talk about God. This is surprising to me because I actually write articles and give workshops on this very topic! Yet, I note that when I pray, I tend to stick with images like “Good and loving God” or “Father.” None of these are bad—they just don’t come close to acknowledging the many ways that God could be faithfully described and titled. When I take the time to prepare texts for worship, I do try broadening that language—though I often fall back on the language that my own denomination publishes in its worship materials, which is overwhelmingly language of Lord and Father.
Great physician. A woman seeking a lost coin. A vine-grower. A warrior. Why does this matter, you may ask? Isn’t God God regardless of the images we use? Sure. It is also true—or at least it is true to my experience—that many use language that fits their own image of God. God as King means that God has power, perhaps a great comfort when one feels one’s life (or the world!) being pulled apart. God as Shepherd means provision and protection. God as Lord means requires a humility on my part as I am now in the role of a servant.
Fortress. Fountain. Savior. Word. Comforting Mother. Redeemer. Language for God isn’t only a reflection of one’s understanding of God; it also shapes the ways that we understand God to be at work in the world. Addressing God as Vine doesn’t mean that God is a plant but encourages me to see God moving through the world, accessing the tiny holes in the world that might otherwise go unnoticed, bringing sustenance to places in need. Describing God as a midwife, reminds me that God is beyond gender and walks alongside, with great knowledge and skill, to birth new works through humans. Over time these images give shape to the ways that whole communities witness about God. I suppose there is always the danger that we would use language to recreate God in our own image or in accord with our own desires and agendas, but that danger is there whether we use five images or five hundred.
I wonder about language working to make concrete that which is larger than my own comprehension. I wonder if a small vocabulary for talking about God makes the idea of God more manageable somehow, more in my own control. I wonder if my smallish language for describing God, I am actually limiting the ways that others might encounter God.
Mother bear. Lamb of God. Creator. Teacher. Shield. Lamp. None of these images is complete in and of itself, but each gives a glimpse. And together, they just might reveal God at work in ways less often seen.