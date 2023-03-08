I have been wondering lately about what it means to fear God. The phrase appears often in the Old Testament, and I’ve been asked about it more often than usual lately.
Fear comes in many different forms. There is the quickened heart rate when one is startled. There is the fear of immediate or ongoing danger—that someone or something is going to hurt you. Some fear would better described as worry or anxiety, both very real but different than other types of fear. One might even talk about the delighted fear of a horror movie (which I don’t experience as delight but others do). Then there is the fear that is more like awe—fear that manifests when one realizes the tremendous power or ability of someone or something, even if that person or thing isn’t presently a threat. Architecture sometimes plays on these feelings, like the soaring ceilings of a palace reminding people that they are insignificant in the face of royal power.
When readers come across the phrase “fear the Lord” in the Bible, they often think of fear in terms of fearing danger or fear of something harmful or “bad” happening. To fear a person or being in this sense is a fear of being hurt. This often leads to a distinction between fear and love—as if one can’t love one whom one fears. Now, the interplay between fear and love deserves much more than this short column, but we’ve unpacked enough at this point to consider that the type of fear matters when we think about fearing God.
Taking a look at the places in the Old Testament where the phrase “fear the Lord” occurs, we find some patterns. Fearing the Lord often appears within the context of worshipping God, obeying and serving God, loving God, and even praising God. In Psalm 33:8, fearing God is roughly the same as standing in awe of God. In these contexts, fearing God has more to do with accepting one’s role as “not God” than it does with fear of harm.
It is true that the Bible witnesses to a God with tremendous power—power to create and destroy, to give and take life, to forgive and recreate. There are images of God as warrior, fighting on behalf of God’s people, of exhibiting righteous anger in the face of human injustice. And there is God on the cross, refusing to fight back, taking violence, sin, and death into Jesus’ own body that it would not belong to humans anymore.
The question isn’t whether God has power but how God uses it, and the witness of the Bible is that God uses power overwhelmingly as one who is slow to anger and abounding in steadfast love. Fearing God acknowledges this power and the awe that one rightly has in the face of such power but does not suggest that one need cower in fear. For a God who becomes human, who has shown faithfulness and loyalty, who is slow to anger and abounding in love is indeed one of who deserves awe, respect, and even a type of fear.
The Rev. Dr. Kristin Wendland is an assistant professor of religion at Wartburg College. She can be reached at kristin.wendland@wartburg.edu.