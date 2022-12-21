I’ve been wondering about mercy this week. It started when I was reading the assigned gospel reading for this past Sunday, Matthew 1:18-25. This particular passage describes Joseph, who would become the earthly father of Jesus, receiving the news in a dream that his fiancé, Mary, was pregnant not by means of unfaithfulness but through the power of the Holy Spirit. Joseph was told in this dream that he should not send Mary away but rather marry her and raise the child as his own. Ponder with me for a moment, Joseph’s story.
This dream, this information, pushed Joseph in a new direction, one that made him vulnerable to the voices of gossiping neighbors, to wondering about this woman to whom he was engaged. This dream likely made Joseph question everything he knew about the world and about righteousness. Joseph’s dream pushed him toward mercy.
I’m guessing that that most of us would like to believe that we would land on the side of mercy. But that’s harder to put into practice than it sounds. For one thing, it’s almost always easier to be merciful in the abstract—easier to be merciful when we haven’t personally been wronged. It’s also almost always easier to be merciful when we don’t have much to lose. And, of course, mercy isn’t fair. It’s not fair at all. It flies in the face of the idea that we get what deserve, that we reap what we sow, that if our hard work has earned what we have everyone else should work just as hard. But mercy is God’s currency.
It turns out that the whole Christian faith is based on the mercy of an ever-loving God who entered the world as a child. The whole Advent and Christmas season is the celebration of divine mercy become flesh. This story of Joseph is not simply an example of Joseph learning to be more merciful; it is the announcement that mercy had come to him.
Perhaps that is what freed Joseph to make the choice that he did. For somehow, in the midst of all the voices telling him to do what was expected of him, Joseph heard this other voice. The voice of God’s messenger bid Joseph stay with Mary and with the child. This voice, this dream, helped Joseph to trust that God was right there in the middle of it all—which is right where God tends to be—not calling us out of our lives but calling us more deeply into them. Calling us more deeply into loving one another, more deeply into caring for one another, calling us more deeply into serving one anyone. And, yes, calling us more deeply into giving and receiving mercy.
I wonder where we will find mercy in this coming year. Where it will seek us out. Where we will be called to share it and receive it. I wonder how we will be called more deeply into the lives of those around us, when and where we will have the opportunity to be a part of bearing God to the world. I wonder where mercy will meet us.