Rev. Dr. Kristin Wendland Wartburg College

I’ve been wondering about mercy this week. It started when I was reading the assigned gospel reading for this past Sunday, Matthew 1:18-25. This particular passage describes Joseph, who would become the earthly father of Jesus, receiving the news in a dream that his fiancé, Mary, was pregnant not by means of unfaithfulness but through the power of the Holy Spirit. Joseph was told in this dream that he should not send Mary away but rather marry her and raise the child as his own. Ponder with me for a moment, Joseph’s story.

This dream, this information, pushed Joseph in a new direction, one that made him vulnerable to the voices of gossiping neighbors, to wondering about this woman to whom he was engaged. This dream likely made Joseph question everything he knew about the world and about righteousness. Joseph’s dream pushed him toward mercy.