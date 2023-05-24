I’ve been wondering about biblical interpretation. This isn’t surprising given that I spend my days teaching college courses in the Bible—so I don’t wonder how to do it as much as I wonder about all the different ways that people go about reading the Bible. In the courses I teach, we study the writings of the Bible itself, but we also study what we call the “world behind the text” (the social world of the people or characters we are reading about) and the “world in front of the text” (the impact that the Bible has had and continues to have on communities and individuals). Depending on how a person navigates these “worlds,” interpretations differ. This is true for the study of the Bible, but it is also true for most anything else—historical documents, movies, journal entries, etc.
It turns out that context matters. My own experiences and background lead me to observe and emphasize particular things when I read. Your own experiences and background will quite likely lead you to observe and emphasize different things. It’s not necessarily a case of right and wrong but of difference. Reading together is even better because then we have the benefit of all the observations and emphases.
Of course, some interpretations are better than others. What I mean by “better” is not that I will like some better than others (though I will confess that this is also the case). Rather, what I mean is that some interpretations take the breadth of the Bible into account while others focus on a handful of verses. Some interpretations harm people or the earth, even when that is not the intention. Some interpretations are echo chambers of my own thoughts while others push me toward caring more fully for those around me and open me up to new perspectives, perhaps one might dare to say God’s perspective.
The implications are great. Interpretations of the Bible have led people to stand up loudly and strongly for the human dignity and independence of all people. Interpretations of the Bible have led people to oppress others and to rationalize institutions such as slavery. Interpretations of the Bible have brought people into deeper faith while others have pushed people way. Interpretation is never neutral.
It’s not just my own personal experiences that matter here but much more broadly. For instance, as climate change and other environmental disasters increase, people will bring different questions to the Bible and seek different answers. The ways that we order communities and families also lead to reading just a bit differently. This isn’t to say that God isn’t part of this. It’s also not to say that the Bible changes with the times—though the ways that it hits readers just might change. Interpretations will speak to a community in need of them.
In my own Christian tradition, centered around God who cares enough about humans to be born within humanity, this makes a lot of sense. Jesus didn’t come generically as human but with a personality and a family and lived with people who understood their own time and place. Jesus talked to those people, and we get to listen in as those words reverberate throughout time and space and speak anew in this time and place.