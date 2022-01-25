LINCOLN, Neb. – The Municipal Energy Agency of Nebraska (MEAN), the wholesale power supply entity of NMPP Energy, elected officers for its board of directors for fiscal year 2022-23 at its annual meeting, held virtually, on Jan. 20.
Those re-elected to one-year terms as officers of the MEAN board of directors beginning April 1 were:
• Tom Goulette, city administrator/utility superintendent, West Point, Nebraska, chair
• Tom Ourada, city administrator, Crete, Nebraska, vice chair
• Darrel Wenzel, chief executive officer, Waverly (Iowa) Utilities, secretary/treasurer
Four representatives were re-elected as at-large MEAN Executive Committee members:
· Bill Hinton, electric superintendent, Kimball, Nebraska.
· Mike Palmer, electric superintendent, Sidney, Nebraska.
· Adam Suppes, electric superintendent, Delta, Colorado.
· Brent Nation, director of water resources and utilities, Fort Morgan, Colorado.
The MEAN Board consists of designated representatives from MEAN’s wholesale power participant communities in Nebraska, Colorado, Wyoming and Iowa and acts as the final authority on rates and charges to MEAN long-term, total requirements participants.
MEAN was formed in 1981 to serve wholesale electric supply and energy-related services to its participating communities.