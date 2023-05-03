West Cedar Bash

Students and parents enjoy the photo booth at the West Cedar Bash. Join us for this year’s Bash on Friday, May 12.

 Courtesy photo

Be sure to join the fun at the West Cedar Bash! This year’s event will take place at the W-SR Middle School on Friday, May 12, from 5:30-7:30 p.m. All are welcome! For $7 admission per person, enjoy a fun family evening, including pizza, lemonade, popcorn, inflatable slide, bounce house, photo booth, obstacle course, DJ and more! Gift card bouquets will be raffled off at 7:15 pm. All funds raised will be used to support the needs of West Cedar Elementary students and staff. See you at the West Cedar Bash on Friday, May 12.