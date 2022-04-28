West Cedar Bash to happen May 13th at WSR Middle School

Students and parents enjoy the photo booth at the West Cedar Bash. This year’s bash will be Friday, May 13.

 Courtesy Photo

The West Cedar Bash will take place at the Waverly-Shell Rock Middle School on Friday, May 13, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. All are welcome. For $7 admission per person, enjoy a fun family evening, including pizza, lemonade, popcorn, inflatable slide, bounce house, photo booth, obstacle course, DJ and more. Gift card bouquets will be raffled off at 7:15 p.m. All funds raised will be used to support the needs of West Cedar Elementary students and staff.