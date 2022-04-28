The West Cedar Bash will take place at the Waverly-Shell Rock Middle School on Friday, May 13, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. All are welcome. For $7 admission per person, enjoy a fun family evening, including pizza, lemonade, popcorn, inflatable slide, bounce house, photo booth, obstacle course, DJ and more. Gift card bouquets will be raffled off at 7:15 p.m. All funds raised will be used to support the needs of West Cedar Elementary students and staff.
