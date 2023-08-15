For the last 30 years, W-SR has hosted Wilderness Studies, a course and experience that provides students with an opportunity to leave home and cell phones behind to connect with others and nature. The High School course is offered every other year at W-SR and culminates with ten days of hiking and sight-seeing in Colorado’s Rocky Mountains.
Students learn about geology, hydrology, ecology, orienteering, and leave-no-trace camping practices. Before heading to Colorado, we had classroom sessions and a backpacking test run at Yellow River State Forest April 30 to May 1. It was still chilly and rained most of the time but had a great learning experience.
Leaders emphasized the importance of self-awareness: How much water did you drink? What frustrates you? Are your feet sore, or just tired? That experience clarified what one really needs, (like a good raincoat, and layers of clothing) and what one really doesn’t need (a plate, several changes of clothes). Along the way, we identified plants, talked about the geology of Iowa’s Driftless Area, practiced topographic map reading and minor first-aid scenarios, and picked up litter.
My favorite part of leading this experience is seeing how much everyone grows through the challenge. Like the students, I challenge myself. I try to ask better questions, try new trails, and share more of myself with students. I am so very grateful for my three leaders, Bremer County Naturalist Heather Gamm, Brad Schmidt, and Mike Schlumbohm who contribute unique and complementary strengths.
Each participant was tasked with journaling each day and sharing one day’s journal entry with the public. These journal entries and may be broken into two editions.
Day 1 – Whitewater Rafting, Marshall Pass, and O’Haver Lake
By Chase Holthaus
Tuesday was our first day in Colorado. With an early start, we were able to get to the river for whitewater rafting on time. Gearing up included wetsuits, booties, splash jackets, life jackets, and helmets.
Our group was split in two boats and rafting was a blast. Everyone was having fun, and no one had gotten tossed out of the raft…yet. About halfway through, we took a break and did some cliff jump into water so cold it took our breath away!
We hopped back into the rafts and headed towards the big Class 3 rapids. After the last rapid, we rounded a corner, and a “small bump” knocked two of our leaders from the second raft! The group got worked to get them back in the raft.
We finished our journey midday and ate our picnic lunch riverside. We loaded up the school cars and headed to Marshall Pass, on the bumpiest road ever. When we got up close to the summit, snow started to appear. We hiked about a mile at 11,000 ft. and noticed how the altitude affected everyone.
We loaded up and headed to O’Haver Lake for a beautiful view, and fishing. I was able to hook two brook trout. From there, it was back to camp, with time to cook our dinner.
Day 2 — Great Sand Dunes National Park
By Mike Schlumbohm, W-SR HS Spanish Teacher
After the anticipation of Sunday’s short night and the adrenaline rush of yesterday’s Whitewater rafting adventure, today’s 6 a.m. wake-up call seemed a little more difficult! Fortunately, we had an easy start with a two-hour drive to Great Sand Dunes National Park. So, after oatmeal and packing our day bags, we hopped into the Suburbans (The “burbs”) and headed out. We are still getting used to the road to/from our campsite that makes an Iowa Grade B maintenance road like a smooth drive.
Once on the highway, we drove between the Saguache Range and the Sangre de Cristo Range. This high plain (Elev. 8,200 ft.) was much greener than in 2021 and full of life! We saw prairie dogs, antelope, and white donkeys. We saw prickly pear cactus in bloom and a green bushy plant that Mrs. Borglum said was sagebrush, which I had always pictured as brown. We also passed an “Alien Observation” Site and Museum, which gave all of us a good laugh but a little letdown since we were not going.
Finally, we could see the Great Sand Dunes pretty well and turned off the highway. The Dunes looked like they were about five minutes away, but we had 25-30 minutes to drive. We still haven’t gotten used to the scale of the mountains. I honestly don’t think 12 months, let alone 12 days is enough to wrap my brain around that.
The Great Sand Dunes were originally sediment that washed from several streams into an ancient lake in the San Luis Valley. Volcanic activity drained the lake through subterranean fissures and over millennia, the prevailing winds carried that sediment across San Luis Valley and deposited it at the foot of the Sangre de Cristo Mountains. Covering an area of about 30 square miles, the highest dunes reach 750 ft. above the valley floor and can shift several feet in one day.
Day 3 – Hikes Around and In Salida, CO
By Averie Freeman
Waking at 7 a.m. felt like sleeping in after the last few days. Since we were still at base camp, we made omelets by boiling cheese, ham, and vegetables in a bag. We found it hard to tell when the eggs were done!
With breakfast made and cleaned up, and day packs readied, we left at 9 a.m. for a day hike on Salida’s S-Mountain. The mountain bears a large “S” in white-painted stones. We took the Frontside Trail, with its switchbacks up the front of S-Mountain with great views of the Collegiate Peaks. We saw several species of cacti, and practiced trail etiquette: We are a big group, so we step aside for bikers and faster hikers.
We got to the “Lil” Rattler Trail, and then took the Backbone Trail to the Lower Sand Dunes Trail, a hike of around four miles. The hot hike ended with a sprinkle of rain that felt good.
We had a picnic lunch at Riverside Park, across the street from S-Mountain and had time to explore Salida for about three hours. We started together with ice cream at a local shop then split up to check out stores with Colorado stuff, buying souvenirs for family and friends. Meeting back at Riverside Park and we had time to use our phones to call our families before going to a place called the Boathouse for supper. We sat together and shared lots of emotions about heading into the woods the next day.
Back at camp it was time to think and organize backpacks. Then we played some cards in our tent and went to bed.
Day 4 Only One More Sleep
by Bremer County Naturalist Heather Gamm
Today we woke up early to pack up camp and move to the Angel of Shavano trailhead campground. We were out of camp pretty close to 8:30 am. We drove anxiously in hopes that we could find a campsite since they were first come, first served. We arrived and found two spots close together. We place tents on gravel pads as there is less damage to plants, and you can pound stakes in more easily.
We set up tents and placed our backpacks in the tents before venturing off to Monarch Pass. The pass is on the Continental Divide: Water drains to the Atlantic Ocean on the east side and to the Pacific Ocean on the west side of the pass.
At 11,312 ft., our two-hour Monarch Crest Trail hike covered approximately three miles with day packs as we adapt to altitude. Mostly, this trail gave us some breathtaking views. We encountered workers chain sawing dead trees. This created some nervous leaders as the trees sounded like they were crashing very near to us! We also hiked over huge snow piles, with some sinking knee-deep! Whoa, hard to imagine snow still existing in June, but it certainly does at high elevations. In one place, we had to step over a fallen tree on the trail.
I accidentally touched some sap on the tree. It smelled delightful but was SUPER sticky! We couldn’t veer off the trail to take photos since the alpine plants are so delicate.
Returning to the Suburbans, we enjoyed a picnic lunch of tortillas with meat and cheese, chips, apples and carrots and a visit to the gift shop. The most valued amenities there included a cold water bottle refill station and flush toilets.
Next, we were off to Mount Princeton Hot Springs. This place has been around since 1879! It offers pools of water filled with mineral water and a slide that the students wanted to try out. They applied sunscreen and then had to walk to the slide. The girls were quite a sight wearing hiking boots with bikinis.
The leaders started with the 70-degree pool then moved to the 104-degree pool. The hot water soothed my body after my bounce along the rocks after the fall from the whitewater raft. It felt like a much needed hug; refreshing and healing. Afterwards, I sat in the warm sun like a lizard on a warm rock. It felt so good to be there in that place at that moment.
Everyone was clean, warm, and ready for backpacking the next day. Dinner was the first of many freeze dried meals before Renee and I shuttled one car to our end destination at Boot Leg Campground. Returning, we gathered the students and discussed the ups and downs of the upcoming hike tomorrow. It would be a challenging day, but we have been preparing for so many months. Only one more sleep!
Day 5 Back Packing Begins
By Brian Schmidt, Parent & Scout Leader
Climbing out of the tent at 5:30 a.m. the sun was shining and the sky was clear: It was going to be another beautiful day. The temperature started in the low 40s, but no frost on the tents was a plus. My morning starts off with boiling water on the backpacking stove for oatmeal and hot apple cider.
After breakfast and chores, we broke camp packing all our gear into our backpacks. This would be Day One on the backpacking trail, with five days of food, three quarts of water, and full fuel bottles. We are at our maximum weight for the trek. Many students found that the packs were heavier than they anticipated. Mine came in at 48 pounds, which was over my 40-pound goal. Some students had over 50 pounds, and after review, we were able to reduce them to a more manageable weight in the low 40s.
By 8 a.m., everyone was packed and ready to hit the trail. Beginning our day at 9.000 ft. we knew we faced a 600-foot elevation right away. We headed to the Angel of Shavano Trail Head. In front of us, we saw steep climbs ahead. It was a little daunting knowing that we are at our heaviest pack weights and beginning climb would be tough. But everyone kept a good attitude and we hiked on. The first half-hour covered a wooded section with lots of twists and turns as we climbed the rocky stairs. With each step we were breathing hard and could feel the elevation.
We reached the traverse climb up the side of the mountain which brought a full view of the sun-filled beautiful valley below. We applied sunscreen, as the sun at this elevation is much harsher on our skin. We continued with frequent stops to rest, take photos, learn about plant life, and the story of the Angel of Shavano.
The story goes that Native Americans who lived in the fertile valley below Mt. Shavano. suffered a severe drought had them searching for another place to live. A heartbroken princess went to the base of the mountain and prayed, asking the gods to bring an end to the drought. The god of plenty answered her: If she sacrificed herself to the gods, they would bring an end to the drought. The god transformed her into the Angel of Mt. Shavano and it is said that each spring she reappears on the mountainside, where tears for her people melt the ice and snow to provide water to the river and streams below.
Reaching the initial summit of our climb, we reflected on the story as we took a water and snack break knowing the first of the day’s hard work was behind us. Continuing, we entered a beautiful “mountain flat” of aspen forest with white trunks and tiny leaves waving in the breeze.
Near lunch time, we passed a stream where we could collect and filter water for all. Lunch consisted of tortillas and shelf-stable meat packets. Pulled pork was the overarching crew favorite. Each packet contains 2.6 ounces of good tasting proteins, fats, and carbs to recharge your body. Whether on tortillas, crackers, or eaten with a spoon right out of the bag, they work great. Combined with other grains and fruits, you have an amazing trail lunch.
The crew pressed on after lunch descending sharply to a creek crossing. We knew this would mean a steep climb would be coming. We weren’t wrong. The climb up was very sharp; like climbing stairs for the most part. Our elevation gain neared 600 ft. but in a shorter distance. While 600 feet may not sound like a lot, beginning at 9,200 ft. and carrying a 50-pound back, it is quite a bit. But our crew pushed on and completed it successfully.
As the afternoon came, we passed dry creeks that we hoped would have water. Folks were running low on water and tiring. We sent a couple stronger hikers ahead to find a camp while the others rested. Sure enough, about two miles ahead we found a camp by a flowing stream. As the rest of the crew arrived, we gathered water to filter and rested before setting up tents.
It felt amazing to take off the packs and boots and enjoy some cool stream water. Someone told us that according to their watch, we had climbed an equivalent of 74 flights of stairs that day. We had gone further than we had planned, but also recognized that would bring us an easier tomorrow. The cool night of sleeping replenished our minds and bodies for the next day.